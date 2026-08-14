New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Blue Jays Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees most recently took two out of three games from the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

That said, they lost by a score of 1-0 on Thursday.

Jazz Chisholm (who batted 6th) struck out three times.

New York Yankees Announce Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/14 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH S. Jones RF L. García Jr. 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B H. Ramos LF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Lombard Jr. SS G. Cole SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been moved up to the 5th spot in the order on Friday.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the series batting .216 with 85 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 56 runs and 31 stolen bases in 112 games.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees (after a stint with the Miami Marlins).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@DickDas29368893: “Why won’t you bench Jazz???”

@TrevTatum10: “Why is Lombard hitting below wells and McMahon😂”

@michaelb81570: “Ben Rice hasn’t played first in weeks it seems.. I understand Garcia is a very good first baseman, but Ben needs to play once in a while to keep sharp”

@NoChillAdil: “Why is Heliot Ramos still in LF when Spencer jones is 100x better there”

@huber_trevor: “Jazz batting 5th is criminal lol”

@StatLineBB: “The current Yankees roster has only 19 plate appearances against Shane Bieber, with 4 hits and no home runs. Can New York unlock more damage with that limited familiarity?”