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Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change After Six Strikeouts In 2 Games

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting an RBI double during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 3-2 on Friday night.

Despite the loss, Spencer Jones (who batted 4th) had a big RBI to take the lead in the 10th inning.

While he came up with a clutch hit, Jones has struck out six times over the last two games.

Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees runs to first before the ball is called foul during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/05 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Amed Rosario 2B 4. Ben Rice DH 5. Heliot Ramos RF 6. George Lombard SS 7. Spencer Jones CF 8. Jose Caballero 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Jones has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order on Saturday.

The 25-year-old rookie is currently batting .240 with 46 hits, nine home runs, 29 RBIs, 27 runs and nine stolen bases in 68 games.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Saturday

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

@omil_97: “Very surprised jones in CF good job boone finally did something right”

@YankeesFanEarl: “Rosario at 2B Caballero at 3B is interesting”

@SteveDietrich4: “Need a big bounce back”

GettyTrent Grisham #12, Spencer Jones #78 and Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees during fielding practice before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

@PowersTimo84771: “I need Lombard to wake up.”

@shell895: “LET’S GO YANKEES!!!! PLEASE FORGET ABOUT LAST NIGHT AND BE THE YANKEES THAT WE LOVE!!!! ⚾❤️💯👑🙂🔥”

Looking At The Yankees On Saturday

GettyCody Bellinger #35 congratulates Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees after his solo home run during the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-61 record in 141 games.

They have gone 43-30 in 63 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change After Six Strikeouts In 2 Games

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