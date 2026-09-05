Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change After Six Strikeouts In 2 Games

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 3-2 on Friday night.

Despite the loss, Spencer Jones (who batted 4th) had a big RBI to take the lead in the 10th inning.

While he came up with a clutch hit, Jones has struck out six times over the last two games.

Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/05 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Amed Rosario 2B 4. Ben Rice DH 5. Heliot Ramos RF 6. George Lombard SS 7. Spencer Jones CF 8. Jose Caballero 3B 9. Austin Wells C”

Jones has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order on Saturday.

The 25-year-old rookie is currently batting .240 with 46 hits, nine home runs, 29 RBIs, 27 runs and nine stolen bases in 68 games.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup On Saturday

@omil_97: “Very surprised jones in CF good job boone finally did something right”

@YankeesFanEarl: “Rosario at 2B Caballero at 3B is interesting”

@SteveDietrich4: “Need a big bounce back”

@PowersTimo84771: “I need Lombard to wake up.”

@shell895: “LET’S GO YANKEES!!!! PLEASE FORGET ABOUT LAST NIGHT AND BE THE YANKEES THAT WE LOVE!!!! ⚾❤️💯👑🙂🔥”

Looking At The Yankees On Saturday

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-61 record in 141 games.

They have gone 43-30 in 63 games on the road.