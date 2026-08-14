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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting an RBI double during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They most recently lost by a score of 1-0 (to the Seattle Mariners) on Thursday in the Bronx.

That said, the Yankees took two out of three in the series.

Spencer Jones Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI double during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, Spencer Jones was asked about Aaron Judge (via YES Network).

Emmanuel Berbari: “How big has the captain been for you?”

Jones: “Been huge. I mean, he’s the guy that’s been there, done that and had a lot of success. And all he cares about is the team winning. And that’s kind of where we’re at. A lot of the younger guys on the team is we want to help the guys win for him and for everybody.”

Looking At Jones

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his fourth-inning RBI double against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City.

Jones is in the middle of his rookie season at the MLB level.

He was picked by the Yankees in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft (out of Vanderbilt).

Right now, Jones is batting .213 with 27 hits, five home runs, 18 RBIs, 12 runs and five stolen bases in 48 games.

Looking At Judge

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2026 in New York City.

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

That said, the three-time MVP has been out since May 31 with an injury.

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games this year.

Looking At The Yankees

GettySpencer Jones #78, George Lombard Jr. #96, Trent Grisham #12, Ryan McMahon #19, and Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees sit in the dugout ahead of the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-53 record in 121 games.

They have gone 37-26 in 63 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

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