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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 11-Word Post

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees warms up before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees have the day off ahead of their ALDS series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in Florida.

The Yankees are coming off a sweep over the Boston Red Sox (at home) in the AL Wild Card Series.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on Wednesday): “The New York Yankees sweep the Boston Red Sox out of the Bronx in humiliating fashion. They outscored the Red Sox 18-2 in the wild-card series. They are off to Tampa Bay for a best-of-five AL Division Series beginning Saturday”

Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 11-Word Post

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates after defeating the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Rays, rookie Spencer Jones sent out a post to Instagram that had over 20,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Jones wrote: “The boys are cooking… Let’s get this bird in the air!”

Comments On Jones’ Post

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

New York Yankees: “Just a chill bird 🦅”

@everythingnyyankees: “So tuff 🦅”

@avaaoconnor: “My goat 💙🔥🐐🗽”

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts after a single against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Brendan Beck: “The Standard”

@twinstripe_reporters: “Love watching you play!!!💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻”

@brendank87: “Big boy! Keep crushing kid”

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees steps to the plate in his first major league at bat in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

CC Sabathia, JC Escarra, Ali Sanchez, BJ Murray, Ryan Weathers, Luke Pettitte and Carlos Lagrange were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Jones

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He won’t turn 26 until next season (May 14).

Through his first 86 regular season games, Jones is batting .245 with 64 hits, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, 36 runs and 10 stolen bases.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 11-Word Post

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