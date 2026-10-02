New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 11-Word Post

On Friday, the New York Yankees have the day off ahead of their ALDS series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in Florida.

The Yankees are coming off a sweep over the Boston Red Sox (at home) in the AL Wild Card Series.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on Wednesday): “The New York Yankees sweep the Boston Red Sox out of the Bronx in humiliating fashion. They outscored the Red Sox 18-2 in the wild-card series. They are off to Tampa Bay for a best-of-five AL Division Series beginning Saturday”

Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 11-Word Post

Ahead of their series with the Rays, rookie Spencer Jones sent out a post to Instagram that had over 20,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Jones wrote: “The boys are cooking… Let’s get this bird in the air!”

Comments On Jones’ Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

New York Yankees: “Just a chill bird 🦅”

@everythingnyyankees: “So tuff 🦅”

@avaaoconnor: “My goat 💙🔥🐐🗽”

Brendan Beck: “The Standard”

@twinstripe_reporters: “Love watching you play!!!💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻”

@brendank87: “Big boy! Keep crushing kid”

CC Sabathia, JC Escarra, Ali Sanchez, BJ Murray, Ryan Weathers, Luke Pettitte and Carlos Lagrange were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Jones

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He won’t turn 26 until next season (May 14).

Through his first 86 regular season games, Jones is batting .245 with 64 hits, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, 36 runs and 10 stolen bases.