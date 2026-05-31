New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Change Before Athletics Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Athletics in California.

The teams have split the first two games.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 6-4 (on Saturday).

José Caballero was not in the lineup, but he had one at-bat off the bench.

New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Change

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 05/31 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Aaron Judge RF 4. Cody Bellinger LF 5. Jose Caballero 3B 6. Trent Grisham CF 7. Anthony Volpe SS 8. Max Schuemann 2B 9. Austin Wells C”

Caballero is back in the lineup on Sunday.

He is also batting 5th for the first time this season.

The 29-year-old is in his second season playing for the Yankees.

He is currently batting .263 with 41 hits, four home runs, 14 RBI’s, 19 runs and 13 stolen bases in 48 games.

Before New York, Caballero had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@Barishn22: “Love it. Be interesting when Stanton gets back cause it has to be Schuemann going down at this point but also Goldy will lose some playing time. Good problem to have when you got too many bats. Also Volpe and Cabby both in is great, whoever hits better today plays SS on Tuesday.”

@JMC9787: “If – and that’s a big if – Volpe can be a decent bat and play short, using Caballero at third is the team’s best option right now. McMahon should be a late-inning defense replacement only for now. But Volpe needs to handle the SS position. Big opportunity for him.”

@KabukiUSMC: “They must be scared to let cabby play SS. Scared he’s gonna get a gold glove? Ridiculous favoritism.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 35-23 record in 58 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 18-14 in 32 games on the road).