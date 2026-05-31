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New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Change Before Athletics Series Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees prepares in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Athletics in California.

The teams have split the first two games.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 6-4 (on Saturday).

José Caballero was not in the lineup, but he had one at-bat off the bench.

New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Change

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees throws to first base against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 05/31 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Aaron Judge RF 4. Cody Bellinger LF 5. Jose Caballero 3B 6. Trent Grisham CF 7. Anthony Volpe SS 8. Max Schuemann 2B 9. Austin Wells C”

Caballero is back in the lineup on Sunday.

He is also batting 5th for the first time this season.

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees runs over third base on his way to score against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on April 04, 2026 in New York City.

The 29-year-old is in his second season playing for the Yankees.

He is currently batting .263 with 41 hits, four home runs, 14 RBI’s, 19 runs and 13 stolen bases in 48 games.

Before New York, Caballero had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners.

Social Media Reacts

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout his two-run home run in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 13, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@Barishn22: “Love it. Be interesting when Stanton gets back cause it has to be Schuemann going down at this point but also Goldy will lose some playing time. Good problem to have when you got too many bats. Also Volpe and Cabby both in is great, whoever hits better today plays SS on Tuesday.”

@JMC9787: “If – and that’s a big if – Volpe can be a decent bat and play short, using Caballero at third is the team’s best option right now. McMahon should be a late-inning defense replacement only for now. But Volpe needs to handle the SS position. Big opportunity for him.”

@KabukiUSMC: “They must be scared to let cabby play SS. Scared he’s gonna get a gold glove? Ridiculous favoritism.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 35-23 record in 58 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 18-14 in 32 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Change Before Athletics Series Finale

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