Yankees Star Lands $569 Million in MLB Free Agency Prediction

The New York Yankees are expected to get an answer from Juan Soto in the near future. In what could be the biggest free agency decision in Major League Baseball history, the Yankees are hopeful that he’ll return to the Bronx.

While this decision could come down to money, the Yankees have to feel confident in bringing him back. Not only do they have the funds to pay him, but in his first season with the team, they made the World Series.

That doesn’t guarantee anything, but it was a good step in the right direction for Soto and the Yankees. With his decision expected to come sometime soon, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted he’d return to the Yankees on a 13-year, $569 million deal.

“If we’ve got Pete Alonso re-signing with the Mets at a price point of $1 million for every home run he has hit with them thus far, how about Juan Soto staying with the Yankees at $1 million per slugging percentage point this past season? Projections for Soto’s contract have gotten downright ridiculous over the past few months, with some suggesting he could fetch north of $700 million, even without any of the deferrals that made Shohei Ohtani’s deal with the Dodgers possible.

“However, most rational, non-clickbaity folks with sources have suggested something in the $41-$44 million AAV for more than 10 but less than 15 years. And, well, $43.77 million annually for 13 years could work there,” Miller wrote on November 20. “Whether it’s $500 million, $600 million or actually $700 million, though, the moral of the story is that young Mr. Soto is about to become quite rich.”

‘Expect the Yankees to Do Whatever It Takes’ to Re-Sign Soto

After meeting with the New York Yankees in what was described as a “good meeting,” according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, it sounds like the Yankees are willing to do whatever it takes to re-sign Soto.

They’ll have competition, but if they’re truly willing to do everything to bring him back, Soto returning seems to be the logical outcome.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report added that he expects the Yankees to do “whatever it takes,” adding what he brings to the ball club.

“$500 million? $600 million? Expect the Yankees to do whatever it takes to keep Juan Soto in pinstripes,” Reuter wrote on November 21. “There is simply no replacing his impact offensively, and his ability to take pressure off Aaron Judge makes the entire offense better.”

Brian Cashman’s Comments on Soto

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke about his meeting with Soto and agent Scott Boras, citing his interest in keeping the star around.

While Boras wants to keep Soto, he added that they have other options if the team doesn’t land him.

“I had a conversation with (agent) Scott Boras yesterday,” Cashman said… “We certainly have an interest in retaining him and we’ll put our best foot forward there. But at the same time, that’ll either lead to us retaining him and signing him back. Or we’ll be forced to go in a different direction if we can’t. If we can’t, there’s a lot of different players in this marketplace that can positively impact this roster.”

Despite his interest in others, it’s important that Cashman understands that Soto isn’t replaceable for the Yankees. There’s a reason he’s looking at nearly $600 million, as no other player could bring them that value.