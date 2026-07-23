New York Yankees Player Makes Heartfelt Post After Pirates Series

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees played two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

After losing 5-3 in the first game, they won 2-0 in the second.

New York Yankees Player Makes Heartfelt Post

During the series, Kervin Castro made a brief appearance.

He got the Yankees out of a jam.

Colin Beazley of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote: “Pirates got two in the top of the tenth, but did leave the bases loaded. Kervin Castro struck out Bryan Reynolds and Esmerlyn Valdez.”

That said, the Yankees sent Castro back down to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Wednesday night: “Prior to Game 2 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Returned LHP Max Fried (#54) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list. • Optioned RHP Kervin Castro to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

After the series, Castro made a heartfelt post to Instagram on Thursday.

He wrote (translated to English): “A new goal accomplished in this season, thank you God for allowing me this opportunity 🙏🏼”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@vince_2020: “Rather see the Yankees give you as much as an opportunity as Doval. Keep grinding!”

@josecaballeroglazer: “Hopefully you get to stay on the main roster bro, you’re a dawg 🙏🏻”

@masonmillerlover42: “he should be on the team over doval”

Yovanny Cruz, Spencer Jones and the Yankees were among the people to like Castro’s post.

Looking At Castro

Castro has also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants over three seasons in the MLB.

He is in the middle of his first season with New York.

Right now, the 27-year-old is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in two games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 57-45 record in 102 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 31-22 in 53 games on the road).

Following three games with the Phillies, the Yankees will visit the Chicago White Sox on Monday.