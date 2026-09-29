New York Yankees Suddenly Leave 36-Year-Old Off Playoff Roster

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx) for the first of their three-game playoff series.

The Yankees played their final game of the regular season on Friday.

Yankees Leave 36-Year-Old Off Roster

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Yankees announced their roster for the series.

One notable player (to not make the roster) was Tim Hill.

Hill is in the middle of his ninth season in the MLB (and third with New York).

The 36-year-old finished the regular season going 5-2 with a 4.60 ERA in 67 games.

He signed with the Yankees during the middle of the 2024 season (as a free agent).

Social Media Reacts To Hill News

Here’s what people were saying:

Chris Kirschner: “Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton are on the roster. Ryan Weathers is not. Ryan Yarbrough is on. Tim Hill is not.”

Brendan Kuty: “Also worth noting: The Yankees left off Tim Hill, who has had a difficult season but who has experience.”

@miss_mae18: “Guys…..why don’t I see Tim Hill on the roster 😩😩😩”

@LeorKushner: “This is a baffling roster. Yarby > Hill? I guess rodon is our lefty out of the pen? Trent BETTER NOT start over spencer”

@RealPaulyRyder: “Should’ve went with Tim Hill instead of Grisham”

@Benriceloverr: “no tim hill , he really fell off sad”

Looking At Hill’s Other Stops

Hill was picked in the 32nd round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Yankees, he has also had stops with the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres.

Over 519 career games, Hill has gone 29-20 with a 3.94 ERA.

He has also appeared in 19 MLB playoff games.