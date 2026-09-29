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New York Yankees Suddenly Leave 36-Year-Old Off Playoff Roster

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees talks to the media after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx) for the first of their three-game playoff series.

The Yankees played their final game of the regular season on Friday.

Yankees Leave 36-Year-Old Off Roster

GettyTim Hill #41 of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Yankees announced their roster for the series.

One notable player (to not make the roster) was Tim Hill.

Hill is in the middle of his ninth season in the MLB (and third with New York).

The 36-year-old finished the regular season going 5-2 with a 4.60 ERA in 67 games.

He signed with the Yankees during the middle of the 2024 season (as a free agent).

Social Media Reacts To Hill News

GettyTim Hill #41 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

Chris Kirschner:Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton are on the roster. Ryan Weathers is not. Ryan Yarbrough is on. Tim Hill is not.”

Brendan Kuty: “Also worth noting: The Yankees left off Tim Hill, who has had a difficult season but who has experience.”

@miss_mae18: “Guys…..why don’t I see Tim Hill on the roster 😩😩😩”

GettyTim Hill #41 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@LeorKushner: “This is a baffling roster. Yarby > Hill? I guess rodon is our lefty out of the pen? Trent BETTER NOT start over spencer”

@RealPaulyRyder: “Should’ve went with Tim Hill instead of Grisham”

@Benriceloverr: “no tim hill , he really fell off sad”

Looking At Hill’s Other Stops

GettyTim Hill #54 of the Kansas City Royals reacts after giving up an RBI single to Greg Bird #33 of the New York Yankees in the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 29, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Hill was picked in the 32nd round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Yankees, he has also had stops with the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres.

Over 519 career games, Hill has gone 29-20 with a 3.94 ERA.

He has also appeared in 19 MLB playoff games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Suddenly Leave 36-Year-Old Off Playoff Roster

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