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New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Change Amid Lineup Shakeup

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees walks out of the cage during batting practice before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will conclude their series in Canada.

The Yankees have lost each of the first two games on Friday and Saturday, so they are looking to avoid getting swept.

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 7th) had one hit, one RBI and one walk.

New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Change

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates after advancing to second base on his RBI single during the second inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 08/16 1. Ben Rice 1B 2. Luis Garcia DH 3. Heliot Ramos LF 4. Trent Grisham CF 5. Spencer Jones RF 6. George Lombard SS 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Austin Wells C 9. Jose Caballero 2B”

Lombard Jr. has moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Sunday.

The 21-year-old rookie enters the day batting .265 with nine hits, two home runs, three RBIs and six runs in 10 games.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyBrett Bateman #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays is forced out at second base by George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning during a game at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup for the Yankees on Saturday:

@MVJUDGE: “At least Boonie is trying to mix things up and maybe spark the offense”

@GregSanzari: “Type of lineup to produce a two hit shutout against Cease”

@barryxanders20: “Are we gonna score more than 2 runs today or should I just poke my eyes out right now?”

GettyNew York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone argues with home plate umpire Vic Carapazza and is ejected in the sixth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

@FRodrig45500754: “Lombard has had most consistent ab should leadoff get rid off Ramos JD up 2nd then Rice”

@GettingGrilled: “How many runs are you going to score today? None? One? You gonna break out and get two?”

@WeWantCody1234: “Ramos is 0-23 but lets bat him third…. Please fire Boone!!!”

Looking At New York

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-55 record in 123 games.

They are 6.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Change Amid Lineup Shakeup

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