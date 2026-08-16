New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Change Amid Lineup Shakeup

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will conclude their series in Canada.

The Yankees have lost each of the first two games on Friday and Saturday, so they are looking to avoid getting swept.

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 7th) had one hit, one RBI and one walk.

New York Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Change

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 08/16 1. Ben Rice 1B 2. Luis Garcia DH 3. Heliot Ramos LF 4. Trent Grisham CF 5. Spencer Jones RF 6. George Lombard SS 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Austin Wells C 9. Jose Caballero 2B”

Lombard Jr. has moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Sunday.

The 21-year-old rookie enters the day batting .265 with nine hits, two home runs, three RBIs and six runs in 10 games.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup for the Yankees on Saturday:

@MVJUDGE: “At least Boonie is trying to mix things up and maybe spark the offense”

@GregSanzari: “Type of lineup to produce a two hit shutout against Cease”

@barryxanders20: “Are we gonna score more than 2 runs today or should I just poke my eyes out right now?”

@FRodrig45500754: “Lombard has had most consistent ab should leadoff get rid off Ramos JD up 2nd then Rice”

@GettingGrilled: “How many runs are you going to score today? None? One? You gonna break out and get two?”

@WeWantCody1234: “Ramos is 0-23 but lets bat him third…. Please fire Boone!!!”

Looking At New York

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-55 record in 123 games.

They are 6.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.