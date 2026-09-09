NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: George Lombard Jr. #96 and José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrate the win over the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Lombard Jr. has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old rookie is batting .239 with 22 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, 13 runs and one stolen base in 27 games.
He was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Social Media Reacts To Lineup
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will be back in action to host the Colorado Rockies for the second game of their series in the Bronx.The Yankees won by a score of 5-3 on Tuesday.George Lombard Jr. (who batted 7th) finished with one hit, one walk, one run and one strikeout.Yankees Quickly Announce George Lombard […]
New York Yankees Quickly Announce George Lombard Jr. Change