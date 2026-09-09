New York Yankees Quickly Announce George Lombard Jr. Change

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will be back in action to host the Colorado Rockies for the second game of their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 5-3 on Tuesday.

George Lombard Jr. (who batted 7th) finished with one hit, one walk, one run and one strikeout.

Yankees Quickly Announce George Lombard Jr. Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 09/09 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Aaron Judge RF 4. Luis Garcia 1B 5. Spencer Jones CF 6. George Lombard SS 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Austin Wells C 9. Jose Caballero 2B”

Lombard Jr. has been moved up to the 6th spot in the order on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old rookie is batting .239 with 22 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, 13 runs and one stolen base in 27 games.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup