Luis Garcia Jr. Sends Out Heartfelt Post After New York Yankees Trade

On Sunday, the New York Yankees announced that they had made a trade with the Washington Nationals.

In the deal, they acquired Luis Garcia Jr.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.”

Garcia Jr. Sends Out Heartfelt Post

After the trade, García Jr. made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Thank You, Washington As I close this chapter, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the entire Washington Nationals organization for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to wear this uniform. To everyone throughout the organization—from the front office, coaches, trainers, medical staff, clubhouse staff, and all those who work behind the scenes—thank you for your guidance, support, and commitment throughout my journey. I have grown not only as a player but also as a person because of the incredible people I had the privilege of being around every day. To my teammates, thank you for the memories, the battles, and the brotherhood we shared on and off the field. Those moments will stay with me forever. To the incredible fans, thank you for welcoming me from day one. Your passion, loyalty, and unwavering support meant more than words can ever express. It has truly been an honor to represent you. And to the city of Washington, D.C., thank you for becoming a second home. The memories, friendships, and experiences I take with me will always have a special place in my heart. Although this chapter comes to an end, I leave with nothing but gratitude, respect, and appreciation for everyone who made this journey so meaningful. Thank you for being part of my story. God Is Good. With gratitude, Luis Garcia Jr. The lions 🦁”

Looking At García Jr.

García Jr. had spent all seven seasons of his MLB career with the Nationals.

Right now, he is batting .283 with 101 hits, 23 home runs, 76 RBIs, 48 runs and four stolen bases in 104 games.

The 26-year-old is expected to be a big addition for the Yankees.