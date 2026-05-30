Beloved Former Yankees Pitcher Exits Game Friday After one Inning

Even the biggest diehard New York Yankees fan must have had mixed emotions watching beloved ex-Yankees starter Luis Severino walk off the mound at Sutter Health Park on Friday night.

The Athletics starter exited his outing against the Yankees after allowing four runs in just one inning due to right-arm soreness.

Severino was pitching on seven days’ rest after he was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. He spent his first nine seasons with the Yankees but is in the second season of a three-year contract with the A’s he signed after the 2024 season.

Luis Severino was Removed Friday vs the Yankees With Right-Arm Soreness

Severino entered play Friday with a 2-5 record and three straight lost decisions. He had pitched well in his previous outing, giving up just two earned runs and striking out 10 in a no-decision in the A’s win over the Los Angeles Angels on May 21 in Anaheim.

But the A’s called up Gage Jump to make his major-league debut Tuesday and pushed Severino’s outing to Friday against the Yankees.

Then after facing seven batters, and allowing four unearned runs, Severino was unable to answer the bell for the second inning — even after teammate Nick Kurtz hit a solo homer off Carlos Rodon in the bottom of the first inning that cut the Yankees lead to 4-1.

The veteran, who faced seven batters in the first inning, came out to warm up for the second but had to exit after grimacing during his warmup pitches. The A’s later announced the injury as right-arm soreness, which does not sound good.

Yankees fans may remember Severino’s trouble with lat injuries, but he also has battled arm trouble. He dealt with both shoulder and elbow injuries during his Yankees tenure, which caused him to make only 45 regular-season starts between 2019-23 and to miss the whole 2020 season.

Luis Severino Came Unglued in the First Inning

Before even he exited, Severino did not look comfortable in his inning on the mound, though his defense was also to blame.

Severino’s night started well when he threw five of his first six pitches for strikes, and efficiently struck out leadoff hitter Trent Grisham in three pitches.

But things came unglued after Nick Kurtz’s throwing error allowed Ben Rice to reach for what could have been the second out. Severino balked Rice to second then gave up an RBI single to Aaron Judge, on a 3-0 count, that put the Yankees on the board.

Cody Bellinger followed with a single, then he and Judge moved to second and third base on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s slow tapper to second baseman Jeff McNeill.

Then Paul Goldschmidt then capped the inning with the big blow. The red-hot Yankees DH smashed a 1-2 hanging sweeper 380 feet for a three-run homer, his sixth of the season, that put them ahead 4-0.

Though he lowered his ERA to 4.16, since all runs allowed were unearned, Severino has now surrendered 13 first-inning runs and four homers in 12 starts this season. He has also given up seven home runs and 19 runs in five home starts in West Sacramento.

But the Yankees offense stayed hot too, especially early in games. New York has scored first in its past six games and has scored eight first-inning runs in its past three games.