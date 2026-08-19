Son of Yankees Legend Homers in Pro Debut with Organization

Andy Pettitte once served a key role in the New York Yankees‘ dynasty from the 1990s, helping the franchise earn five World Series titles as a starting pitcher. His son, Luke, is embarking on his own career with the Yankees three decades later.

New York selected Luke Pettitte in the eighth round of the 2026 MLB Draft out of Dallas Baptist. Pettitte is listed as a two-way player, but made his pro debut as a hitter with the Tampa Tarpons.

Luke donned his father’s No. 21, a number Andy wore with the Astros. His No. 46 was retired by the franchise back in 2015, when Luke was just 10 years old.

The 21-year-old made an immediate impact, crushing his first pro homer against the Daytona Tortugas. He finished the game with two hits, the home run, two walks, two RBI, and two runs scored. Tampa ultimately lost 12-11 in a slugfest.

Luke Pettitte on Yankees Organization Debut

Luke Pettitte made his pro debut with his family in attendance, including his father. This time of year, a lot of prospects make the jump from the bridge league to Single-A to get some reps in full-season ball before the year ends.

Pettitte described his own full-season debut with MLB.com.

I was headed to the field and the nerves really set in,” Pettitte told MLB.com. “I was like, ‘Wow, this is actually happening. This is a pretty awesome moment.’ Once I got to the clubhouse, I got to meet a bunch of the guys. All the guys were super, super welcoming. I knew some of the guys from the complex and my Draft class as well. But getting to meet a bunch of new guys was really good for me to help me settle in.”

Pettitte wasted no time introducing himself. Facing Reds prospect Aaron Watson, the 21-year-old shot a single through the right side of the infield to plate a run.

His home run came in the fifth against left-hander Dominic Scheffler. In a 2-1 count, Pettitte turned on a center-cut fastball and hit it off the scoreboard at George Steinbrenner Field. The ball registered an exit velocity of 109.8 MPH.

“I came into the dugout, and (Zak) Wasserman, the manager, he was like, ‘We don’t round up here, but it was 109.8,'” Pettitte said. “I love hitting in stadiums like this because I feel like the ball just echoes so much off the bat, and it was pretty loud.”

Luke Pettitte’s Outlook With the Yankees

Luke’s home run came nearly 20 years to the day of Andy’s only career home run on August 11, 2006. Andy Pettitte was a member of the Houston Astros, a National League club at the time.

Since Luke is a two-way player, he’ll have the opportunity to get more at-bats than his dad. The Yankees have made no indication of which career path they’ll develop the 21-year-old. The 2027 season may be more indicative of their plans.

Luke Pettitte is recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2025, a surgery his father never underwent. He should be fully recovered from the surgery by the time minor league camp begins next spring.