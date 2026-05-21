New York Yankees Make Austin Wells Decision Before Blue Jays Game

The New York Yankees are going for the series win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Toronto won on Wednesday evening, but the Yankees beat the Jays on Monday and Tuesday.

Before the Blue Jays-Yankees series finale, New York announced a notable lineup decision involving Austin Wells.

Austin Wells Getting Day Off on Thursday

Austin Wells got hit with a comebacker in the Yankees game on Wednesday that appeared to shake him up a bit. Given that he’s also struggling at the plate, it’s a good idea to give Wells the day off.

CBS Sports writes:

“[Austin] Wells isn’t in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays.”

“Wells will begin Thursday’s game in the dugout after striking out in four of the five at-bats he’s had in this series. J.C. Escarra will handle catching duties and bat ninth.”

UnderdogMLB, as they always do, revealed the Yankees’ lineup on Thursday:

“Yankees 5/21: B. Rice DH, A. Judge RF, C. Bellinger LF, J. Chisholm Jr. 2B, P. Goldschmidt 1B, S. Jones CF, R. McMahon 3B, A. Volpe SS, J. Escarra C, C. Rodón SP”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. stays in the cleanup spot, and Ben Rice is the leadoff hitter for the Yanks. Aaron Judge has been slumping a bit, but he will likely break out of it soon. Trent Grisham is also out of the lineup after appearing to hurt himself in Wednesday’s game.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Lineup Decision Before Marlins Series Finale

Austin Wells Struggles to Start 2026 Season

It hasn’t been the way Austin Wells had hoped he would start his 2026 season, as the 4-year MLB catcher has struggled mightily over the first two months this season, and it’s started to give backup JC Escarra more opportunities.

In 115 at-bats this season, Austin Wells is batting .165 with three home runs, five RBI, and just 19 hits. His OPS is .539.

Wells hit 21 home runs last season, and it looked like his swing fit perfectly within Yankee Stadium (as is the case with most lefties), but now the struggles have resulted in fans and analysts calling for Wells to be replaced with a more capable option at the plate.

More MLB on Heavy: Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Slugger Gets Bleak Outlook After Struggling in MLB This Season

New York Yankees Right Now…

With the surging Tampa Bay Rays refusing to lose in the American League East, the Yankees are now four games back of first place in the American League East.

New York is 4-6 in their last 10 games, but Thursday is a good opportunity to win a tough four-game series.

After the Blue Jays series, the Yankees will have a golden chance to make up ground in the AL East, as they take on the Rays at Yankee Stadium.