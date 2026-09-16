New York Yankees Manager Makes Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury News

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge exited Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning with right lower leg tightness, according to multiple reports.

Following Wednesday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Judge’s injury.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury News

“I was made aware of [the injury] right before he came out. He said he felt a little something after the first inning, and whenever it was I took him out, that’s when I was made aware of it, and I just didn’t want to push through anything. Hopefully it’s something we’re able to catch.”

Boone said he doesn’t know if Judge will have to miss games.

Looking at Aaron Judge

Judge started Wednesday’s game as the right fielder. The outfielder hit third in the lineup before being replaced by Heliot Ramos in the sixth inning.

Judge went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Wednesday’s game.

Aaron Judge missed most the season with a right rib stress fracture. New York placed him on the IL on June 2. He didn’t return until Sept. 7.

Judge has struggled since returning from the IL, hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games.

Before being placed on the IL, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed .291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI. He has won three AL MVP Awards.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees won the first two games of their series against the Twins before losing the finale 5-4 in extra innings on Wednesday.

The Yankees’ record dropped to 88-64 after the loss. New York is now four-games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. The club has a 5 1/2-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the first AL Wild Card spot.

Next, the Yankees will begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Friday after an off day on Thursday.