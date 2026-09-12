New York Yankees Manager Drops Honest Gerrit Cole Quote After Loss to Mets

Gerrit Cole allowed five earned runs on nine hits, including three home runs, over five innings as the New York Yankees lost 12-2 to the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Cole allowed home runs to Francisco Lindor, Luis Torrens and Carson Benge in the start. It marked Cole’s second straight rough outing, as the right-hander allowed four home runs to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park last Sunday.

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped an honest quote on Cole’s rough start.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Gerrit Cole Quote After Loss to Mets

“I think this was a little different than San Diego, where he ends up pitching really well… the changeup didn’t get where you wanted. It didn’t have the fade on it and Lindor is able to ride it out,” Boone said after the loss. “I thought not a terrible pitch to Torrens; after some secondary, he gets to an up-and-in heater that he’s able to ride out of there. The Benge homer looked like a slider middle-middle. It looked like the strike throwing was there, the stuff looked okay, but just not getting it to places he needed to get to and they made it pay for it today. They didn’t miss. That was a little bit of it too.”

Yankees Lose 12-2 to Mets

Home runs from Lindor, Torrens and Benge gave the Mets a 4-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Yankees got a run back in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Cody Bellinger. Benge quickly answered with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Bellinger hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, giving the Yankees their second and final run of the game.

The Mets went on to score six unanswered runs to win 12-2 in the second game of the Subway Series. The Yankees won the first game of the three-game set on Friday night.

The Yankees’ record dropped to 85-63 after Saturday’s loss. The team is now 3 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

In the Wild Card standings, the Yankees have a five-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the top spot.