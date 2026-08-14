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Max Fried Keeps Delivering at Yankee Stadium—So How Does He Still Have Zero Home Wins?

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Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
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Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Max Fried left Yankee Stadium on Thursday with a loss, a 2.81 season ERA, and one of baseball’s clearest examples of why a pitcher’s win total can mislead.

The New York Yankees left-hander allowed one run over five innings against the Seattle Mariners. Weston Wilson’s second-inning homer created the only scoring in Seattle’s 1-0 victory. Fried permitted five hits, walked two, and struck out four, according to MLB’s game story. New York gave him no offensive support.

The result preserved a surprising fact: Fried still has not earned a win at Yankee Stadium in 2026. He entered Thursday with a 3.45 ERA through five home outings after going 8-2 with a 2.37 ERA in the Bronx last season. Missing more than two months due to an elbow bone bruise reduced this year’s sample, but it does not make the contrast any less unusual.

Fried’s Home Drought Is Not a Home Problem

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout after being removed from the seventh inning of game one of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The word “winless” can imply that Fried has struggled. His recent work says otherwise. Since returning from the injured list on July 22, he has produced a 1.82 ERA with 29 strikeouts across 24.4 innings. Thursday was his eighth start this season, allowing one run or fewer.

His previous appearance on Home was even better. Fried threw 6.1 scoreless innings against his former Atlanta Braves teammates on Aug. 7 and retired the final 12 hitters he faced. The Yankees eventually won in extra innings, but Fried received a no-decision because they did not score while he was in the game.

That pattern illustrates the central weakness of pitcher wins. A starter controls run prevention, pace, and how deeply he works into the game. He does not control whether his offense scores before he leaves or whether the bullpen protects a lead. Fried’s official MLB profile lists a 4-4 record, a 2.81 ERA, and a 1.00 WHIP over 15 starts. Those last two figures describe his performance more accurately than the first.

For Fried to receive a win, he must exit with a lead that the bullpen preserves. Its persistence through mid-August shows how events must align. Strong pitching cannot manufacture a decision, even when New York stays within one swing.

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Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees

GettyWeston Wilson #31 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his second inning home run against Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees with third base coach Carlos Cardoza #57 at Yankee Stadium on August 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Fried acknowledged he lacked his best command Thursday, yet he kept Seattle from adding to Wilson’s homer. His pitch count reached 88 after five innings, preventing a longer start, but one run should ordinarily give the Yankees a chance.

Instead, Logan Gilbert threw six scoreless innings before three Seattle relievers completed the shutout. The Reuters recap noted that New York managed four hits and suffered its seventh shutout loss of the season.

Fried’s Bronx drought will generate curiosity until he finally records a home victory. It should not generate concern about his ability to pitch there. The Yankees’ larger issue is that two excellent home starts since his return produced no personal win because the lineup scored too late once—and not at all the next time.

Alvin Garcia Puerto Rican sports contributor for Heavy.com, covering primarily Major League Baseball. More about Alvin Garcia

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Max Fried Keeps Delivering at Yankee Stadium—So How Does He Still Have Zero Home Wins?

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