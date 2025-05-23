MLB Contenders Urged To Call Yankees For Help At Key Spot

When it comes to developing MLB-ready catchers, no team matches the New York Yankees’ impressive output.

In a May 23 story by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees were floated as a team that should be reached out to for catcher help before the trade deadline on July 31.

New York’s plethora of talent—producing eight major league-ready catchers from their 2024 spring camp alone—has been a major topic of discussion relating to team needs and trade rumors.

Yankees Acquired Homegrown Depth

Currently, Austin Wells and J.C. Escarra anchor the Yankees’ catching corps. Wells has established himself as a reliable defensive presence with solid offensive contributions, while Escarra, a promising rookie, is showing signs of becoming a mainstay behind the plate.

Beyond New York, several other Yankees-developed catchers are making an impact across the majors. Carlos Narvaez was traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz. Agustin Ramírez went to the Miami Marlins as part of the deal for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Veterans like Jose Trevino, Ben Rortvedt, and Luis Torrens have found roles with the Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets, respectively. Kyle Higashioka, once a Yankee himself, now plays a key role with the Washington Nationals following the Juan Soto deal in December 2023.

In recent seasons, the Yankees have frequently used their catcher depth to address pressing roster needs. Whether acquiring star outfielders or strengthening the bullpen, the Yankees leverage their surplus of quality backstops to improve the entire team.

For contenders looking to upgrade their catching situation, this means a rare opportunity to tap into one of baseball’s richest catching pipelines. While Yankees catchers are in high demand, the team remains open to trades that align with their playoff ambitions.

What Yankees Contenders Need to Know

Yankees-developed catchers are known for their defensive excellence. They also offer solid offensive upside—contributing on-base skills and occasional power.

That said, acquiring these catchers won’t come cheap; teams must be prepared to offer valuable prospects or contributors in return. While the trade deadline is primetime for deals, the Yankees are willing to explore trade opportunities whenever the right offer comes along.

The Yankees’ catcher pipeline is reshaping the trade market. Other franchises recognize the premium on quality catchers and have taken notice of the Yankees’ ability to develop and trade them.

Recent deals involving Trevino, Narvaez and Ramirez demonstrate how these catchers are helping reshape rosters across the league—a trend likely to continue as teams seek stability behind the plate.

In the modern game, quality catchers are a rare commodity. The Yankees have created a unique advantage by consistently producing MLB-ready catchers and using them strategically.

This isn’t just about player development; it’s a savvy approach to roster management that creates value in a scarce and vital position.

As the 2025 season unfolds, expect the Yankees to continue exporting catchers like a luxury good—bolstering their own chances for another deep postseason run.