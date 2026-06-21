MLB Fans React To New York Yankees Demoting 5-Year Player During Reds Series

On Saturday evening, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Cincinnati Reds (in the Bronx).

They lost by a score of 10-2.

After the game, the Yankees announced that they had optioned Jake Bird to Triple-A.

Via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com: “Jake Bird has been optioned to Triple-A.”

Bird has gone 1-1 with a 4.88 ERA in 29 games this season.

Social Media Reacts To Bird News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@yankeesondeck_: “Finally. Thank you. Let’s win a series tomorrow with Elmer making the spot start. Yankees wanna give more rest to their starters (which is totally fine)”

@Michael_Fabiano: “Long overdue.”

@nelson1193: “About time! Keep him down there”

@Stephen28157618: “Good because he stinks anyway. I wonder when LeGrange will get called up. When Fried is ready Weathers will be in the pen and when Schmidt is ready to come back so long Yarbrough.”

@HereREGOagain: “Feel bad for this guy ngl, you can tell he’s just not figuring it out. Feels a lot like Andrew Heaney when he was here”

@mikescudiero: “Yankees may have lost today, but with this update, we won tbh”

@norespect4isles: “Yankee fans celebrated when they got this guy at the deadline. They said cashman cooked”

Bird was picked in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is in his second season with the Yankees.

Before New York, the 30-year-old had spent part of four seasons playing for the Colorado Rockies.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 46-29 record in 75 games.

After one more game with the Reds, they will visit the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.