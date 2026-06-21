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MLB Fans React To New York Yankees Demoting 5-Year Player During Reds Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Saturday evening, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Cincinnati Reds (in the Bronx).

They lost by a score of 10-2.

After the game, the Yankees announced that they had optioned Jake Bird to Triple-A.

Via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com: “Jake Bird has been optioned to Triple-A.”

Bird has gone 1-1 with a 4.88 ERA in 29 games this season.

Social Media Reacts To Bird News

GettyJake Bird #59 of the New York Yankees celebrates after getting the final out of the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 04, 2026 in New York City, New York.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@yankeesondeck_: “Finally. Thank you. Let’s win a series tomorrow with Elmer making the spot start. Yankees wanna give more rest to their starters (which is totally fine)”

@Michael_Fabiano: “Long overdue.”

@nelson1193: “About time! Keep him down there”

GettyJake Bird #59 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City.

@Stephen28157618: “Good because he stinks anyway. I wonder when LeGrange will get called up. When Fried is ready Weathers will be in the pen and when Schmidt is ready to come back so long Yarbrough.”

@HereREGOagain: “Feel bad for this guy ngl, you can tell he’s just not figuring it out. Feels a lot like Andrew Heaney when he was here”

@mikescudiero: “Yankees may have lost today, but with this update, we won tbh”

@norespect4isles: “Yankee fans celebrated when they got this guy at the deadline. They said cashman cooked”

GettyJake Bird #59 of the New York Yankees pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Bird was picked in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is in his second season with the Yankees.

Before New York, the 30-year-old had spent part of four seasons playing for the Colorado Rockies.

Yankees Right Now

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates his second inning three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds with teammates Anthony Volpe #11 (L) and Spencer Jones #78 (R) at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are at the top of the American League East with a 46-29 record in 75 games.

After one more game with the Reds, they will visit the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Fans React To New York Yankees Demoting 5-Year Player During Reds Series

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