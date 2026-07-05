MLB Insider Says The Yankees Have an ‘Infield Problem’ Amidst Twins Series

The New York Yankees are going through the toughest stretch of their season–and it may be getting worse.

According to MLB insider Joel Sherman, the New York Yankees have an infield-sized problem. And until it’s addressed, the team won’t play up to par.

“First, second, and short, the Yankees are gonna play big games,” Sherman said. “And if Goldschmidt is not at first, and McMahon’s not at third, I think the Yankees have an infield problem. …

“If you told me I could only do one or the other, I would put [Jose] Caballero at short. I would send [Anthony] Volpe to the minor leagues when the Yankees are closer to being whole. I don’t think Volpe wanted to play other positions at Triple-A when given that choice. And I would give him a very simple choice, I’d say, ‘Alright, you could sit on the bench or play second base today. Your call.’ This is not a championship-winning player right now. And so, to me, put Caballero at short. You know what I’m gonna do at Triple-A? I’m gonna have a double play combination of [George] Lombard Jr. at shortstop and Volpe at second base. I’m gonna take a look at that bad boy for a couple of weeks, and see what that looks like, because that might say something about the near future.”

Sherman’s point is valid. The Yankees have had troubles at shortstop with Volpe for years, and with the solid play of the veteran Caballero, it may be time to start moving on.

Yankee fans surely seem to think so.

Social Media Reacts to Yankees’ Recent Skid

Here’s what people are saying:

Luke Groundwalker: “Everyone’s watching the World Cup, meanwhile the Yankees Grounds Crew is performing an Olympic-level tarp closing ceremony.”

Gary Phillips: “Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice, and Cam Schlittler have been named to the AL All-Star team. #Yankees.”

FiresideYankees: “Brendan Beck will make his second career Major League appearance, starting on July 4th versus the Twins. The Yankees 2nd round pick has been solid in AAA this year. 7-2 // 3.07 ERA // 88.0 IP // 91 SO // 1.02 WHIP How will the Yankees’ #21 prospect fare in his first career start? #Yankees.”

@snyyankees: “‘Putting us in that early hole sucks. Felt like I was able to find a rhythm there at the end, but ultimately, got to get that rhythm going at first pitch.’ Brendan Beck talks about his outing today.”

Joe Randazzo: “Paul Blackburn had Tristan Gray taking some ugly swings. I think I’ve been way too much of a hater. Blackburn has allowed six earned runs since May 1st for the Yankees. Three of them came in one game against the Orioles. It’s pretty clear that he has earned some of these high-leverage spots.”

New York Right Now

The Yankees dropped game two of a series against the Minnesota Twins today.

Minnesota scored 11 runs en route to a huge victory in The Bronx, with veteran Josh Bell homering twice.

New York will look to recalibrate and take the series tomorrow with Ryan Weathers on the mound tomorrow.