Yankees’ Stat Could Reveal The ‘Why’ Behind Recent Struggles

The New York Yankees have been in their worst stretch of the season–and this one stat might be why.

In a recent post by @NYYUNDERGROUND, they pointed out an interesting anecdote about the Yankees as of late.

One of the Yankees’ biggest struggles has been hitting with runners in scoring position.

The home run ball is great. In fact, team captain Aaron Judge is famous for his home run-anchored approach.

However, between the captain launching mammoth blasts, the hits run true.

Most Yankee hitters have succumbed to ‘three true outcome’ approaches, leading the team to an all-or-nothing result.

Not only does the offense operate this way, but the pitching has been nearly the same.

Yankee starters seem to have a knack for pure dominance or hit parades, especially in the case of Camilo Doval, Ryan Weathers, and Carlos Rodon.

The overall product has been good in New York, but this recent skid is hard to ignore.

Social Media Reacts to the Yankees’ Recent Stretch

Here’s what people are saying:

Fireside Yankees: “Carlos Lagrange has a capsular sprain of his right shoulder and will not throw for six weeks. Brutal.”

Fireside Yankees: “The Yankees have optioned OF Spencer Jones to Triple-A Scranton after tonight’s game. He was recalled from Triple-A on June 5th, where he recorded a 129 wRC+ in 55 PAs.”

Bob Nightengale: “The Yankees find the perfect elixir to cure their woes and end their 7-game losing streak: They faced the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees, after their 5-2 victory, are now 128-46 (.736) vs. the Twins since 2002, including the postseason, including a 69-19 record at Yankee Stadium.”

Everything Yankees: “SAY GOODBYE TO THE LOSING STREAK! Yanks get back into the win column thanks to homers from Grisham & Rice and a lockdown effort from the bullpen!”

Chris Kirschner: “The Yankees have won a game. Their 7-game losing streak is over. They beat the Twins, 5-2, and are now 49-38 on the season.”

Talkin’ Baseball: “Jeff Passan says the Yankees are the best team in the American League by far.”

Joe Randazzo: “Paul Blackburn had Tristan Gray taking some ugly swings. I think I’ve been way too much of a hater. Blackburn has allowed six earned runs since May 1st for the Yankees. Three of them came in one game against the Orioles. It’s pretty clear that he has earned some of these high-leverage spots.”

Luke Groundwalker: “Everyone’s watching the World Cup meanwhile the Yankees Grounds Crew is performing an Olympic-level tarp closing ceremony.”

New York Right Now

Amidst the Yankees’ recent cold stretch, the Tampa Bay Rays have leapfrogged them for first place in the AL East.

Led by star third baseman Junior Caminero, the Rays are a formidable opponent for the East.

Thankfully, the Yankees snapped their recent losing streak with a win over the Twins. Ben Rice homered, and Gerrit Cole tossed five solid innings with seven strikeouts.

The Yankees will go for a series win tomorrow with Carlos Rodon on the hill.

Historically, the Twins have been short-order for the Yankees; they’ll need more of the same to mount any momentum.