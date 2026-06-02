MLB Makes Ben Rice Announcement on Monday

The New York Yankees had a very successful week of baseball during the last week of May. They’ve won five of their last six games, including a sweep of the Kansas City Royals and a series win over the Athletics.

Both series have featured strong offensive outputs, so it came as no surprise on Monday afternoon when Yankees’ star first baseman Ben Rice earned recognition for his play over the last week.

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Ben Rice Earns MLB Honor

On Monday, it was announced that Ben Rice is the Player of the Week in the American League for the week of 5/24-5/31.

Rice has been one of the Yankees’ best hitters this season, and may be on pace for hsi first All-Star appearance.

@TalkinYanks wrote (on June 1): “Ben Rice has been named AL Player of the Week: 12-for-26, HR, 11 RBI, 4 2B, 2 3B, 1.418 OPS”

On Sunday, in the Yankees’ big win over the Athletics, Ben Rice had a two-run double and two-run triple in the third inning alone.

The winner of the NL Player of the Week is Jacob Misiorowski.

https://twitter.com/Yankees/status/2061544794761891932?s=20

Ben Rice with the Yankees this Season…

Ben Rice is in his third MLB season, and 2026 features Rice’s full capability. Over 54 games this season, Rice has a bWAR of 2.2 with 17 home runs, 44 RBI, a .306 average, and 1.056 OPS, which leads MLB. Yep, your MLB OPS leader is Ben Rice. His OPS+ is 192… and this isn’t a sample body of work, Ben Rice has played every day. In 242 total games played over his career, Rice has 50 home runs, 132 RBI, and an OPS+ of 134.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge did name-drop Ben Rice as being a player the Yankees would need a lot from this season, but likely not even Aaron Judge had the sense that Rice would emerge as an MVP-caliber player in 2026.

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