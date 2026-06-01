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Philadelphia Phillies Have $10 Million Problem in 8-Year MLB Outfielder

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 14: Adolis Garcia #53 and Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 14, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies may have made one of the worst free agent signings this offseason by bringing in outfielder Adolis Garcia on a one-year, $10 million deal.

When the Texas Rangers non-tendered Garcia in November, some thought it was a bit of a shocking move, and the Phillies went ahead and grabbed the two-time MLB All-Star and 2023 ALCS MVP on what appeared to be a team-friendly deal. However, instead, Garcia hasn’t been able to produce at all this season.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, MLB writer Kerry Miller names Adolis Garcia as the team’s ‘biggest problem’:

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Adolis Garcia Named Phillies ‘Biggest Problem’

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 23: Adolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies tosses his bat after drawing a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park on May 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Guardians 3-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Here is what Miller had to say about Garcia this season:

“In 47 games since, however, it’s readily apparent that is not at all what the Phillies signed to replace Nick Castellanos in right field. García also has two home runs in that much larger window of time, and a .538 OPS that almost ranks dead last among qualified hitters. Throw in Justin Crawford’s thoroughly underwhelming rookie season in center field and you can take it to the bank that the Phillies will be shopping for outfielders two months from now, if not sooner.”

Adolis Garcia’s 2026 stats: 58 games played, four home runs, .191 average, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored, 58 OPS+.

Now, the Phillies have resorted to looking towards the trade market to try and find another right-handed hitter.

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Adolis Garcia MLB Career

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 18: Adolis Garcia #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies makes a catch in the outfield during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park on May 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Adolis Garcia is an 8-year MLB veteran outfielder, and he has some solid career numbers, which is why it’s a big shock that he’s struggling so much this season.

He had four straight seasons of 20+ home runs from 2021 to 2024. His 2025 numbers started to take a bit of a dip, but he was no slouch of a player.

Over 824 games played, Garcia has 145 career home runs, 474 RBI, and an OPS of .723.

It’s just a tough blow for the Phillies, making this signing and now getting anything out of it, but Dave Dombrowski is expected to be active in the trade market this summer.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Philadelphia Phillies Have $10 Million Problem in 8-Year MLB Outfielder

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