Philadelphia Phillies Have $10 Million Problem in 8-Year MLB Outfielder

The Philadelphia Phillies may have made one of the worst free agent signings this offseason by bringing in outfielder Adolis Garcia on a one-year, $10 million deal.

When the Texas Rangers non-tendered Garcia in November, some thought it was a bit of a shocking move, and the Phillies went ahead and grabbed the two-time MLB All-Star and 2023 ALCS MVP on what appeared to be a team-friendly deal. However, instead, Garcia hasn’t been able to produce at all this season.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, MLB writer Kerry Miller names Adolis Garcia as the team’s ‘biggest problem’:

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Adolis Garcia Named Phillies ‘Biggest Problem’

Here is what Miller had to say about Garcia this season: