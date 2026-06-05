MLB World Reacts to Aaron Judge’s Potential Season-Ending Injury News

The New York Yankees narrowly defeated the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 amid captain Aaron Judge’s looming season-ending injury diagnosis. On Thursday, June 4, the Yankees referred the three-time AL MVP outfielder to Dr. Gregory Pearl, a thoracic outlet syndrome specialist in Dallas, Texas.

Judge’s injury was initially ruled as a bone bruise, but with recent imaging confirmed by New York Times Yankees’ beat writer Gary Phillips the captain is diagnosed with a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side.

While the timeline is expected to be at least two months, Yankees’ fans get great news that Judge will most likely return in 2026.

Social Media Reactions to Aaron Judge’s Injury Update

Before the New York Yankees announced Aaron Judge’s encouraging injury update, MLB fans took to social media to express their reactions to the superstars potential season-ending injury news:

Scott Mitchell: If Aaron Judge is out for the season, that’s a wrap for the season. Hope for the best, prepare for the worst. We live in a reality where it’s a VERY REAL possibility that Aaron Judge will not win a World Series. That sucks.

Eric Hubbs: Boy this could get really grim and depressing in a few days. Praying that they dodge TOS. Just cause he’s a specialist doesn’t mean he has to say Judge has it.

@LobardIsKing_: No 3 MVPs in a row. No 4 MVPs in general. No more SS or Hank Aaron Awards. No 500 homers. And worst of all no World Series. The judge we all know and love may be gone forever.

@gamedaygiants: I am very worried for news on Aaron Judge. Everything I’m seeing is talking about season ender. The fact that it’s taking so long is not good, the Yankees could be hoping a doctor tells them it’s not a season ender. At this point 2-3 month IR stint would calm my nerves.

Nick Pulice: Knicks are 3 wins away from a title. What did it cost? Aaron Judge.

@IO_Chris: I hate the Yankees, but Aaron Judge potentially having a very serious injury is terrible news. Wishing him a full recovery.

@handsomey: I’m a die hard Bluejays fan but losing Aaron Judge is a great loss for baseball. He’s an incredible player. I wish him the best.

Yankees Will Reimage Aaron Judge in 4-6 Weeks to Determine Next Steps With Bone Bruise

After the news broke on Aaron Judge’s injury, fans were happy to hear that it was not TOS. However, the captain will likely not see the field for at least two months.

Here’s what people are saying on social media:

Brandon Tierney: Aaron Judge has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side. Will go thru another round of imaging in 4-6 weeks to determine healing/next steps. We got problems. Big ones.

Jon Alba: Major Aaron Judge update. Judge is going to miss a lot of the season.

Eric Hubbs: While this is bad, does that mean we dodged TOS? Because that’s a massive win if so. Regardless that’s realistically two months without Judge. Brutal.

Russ Gardiner: Not great news on Aaron Judge, but at least he isn’t out for the season. Get well soon Captain.

@HoodieFrazier: AARON JUDGE OUT FOR TWO MONTHS, SAY WELCOME BACK 2023 YANKEES!!!!!!!! F–K MY LIFE!!!!!!

Ryan Lee: Gerrit Cole and Max Fried have yet to throw a pitch while the other was healthy. Juan Soto is in Flushing. Aaron Judge dropped the ball in the World Series. Bad things always happen eventually.

@PinstripeJones: Everyone stop crying about the Aaron Judge news, it could have been much worse. We should all count our lucky stars it isn’t what twitter MD diagnosed him with. Time for all these guys to put on their big boy pants and start driving the bus instead of being passengers.