MLB Reacts to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Lollipop Home Run Celebration

The New York Yankees have had a really solid season thus far–but it hasn’t come without drama for second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Recently, Chisholm Jr. was caught by manager Aaron Boone eating a lollipop while playing in the field.

Boone appeared on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast with Jimmy O’Brien and Jake Storiale. While being interviewed, he didn’t hold back.

“That pisses me off,” Boone said in reference to the ‘lollipop incident.’

O’Brien pointed out it was actually the second time that Chisholm Jr. had played with a lollipop–the other coming amidst a plate appearance.

Boone didn’t seem familiar with the first incident, but was adamant that he handled the situation, and that it wouldn’t continue.

Today, Chisholm Jr. smacked a home run against the Tigers, and when he went into the dugout, he had quite the ‘sweet celebration.’

Chisholm Jr. ran into the dugout, grabbed a jar full of lollipops, and showed it to the camera. Almost as if to say, ‘this is my thing now.’

Chisholm Jr. loves the spotlight, and right now, he has it.

Social Media Reacts to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Lollipop Celebration

Here’s what people are saying:

Fireside Yankees: “Jazz Chisholm with the lollipops after hitting a go-ahead HR.”

Paul E Gee: “Yup. Typical. He knew exactly what he was doing. Boone or cashman cant tell him what to do. Or how to act. Hes not getting a contract offer from the @yankees this offseason.”

Wild Card Sports: “Jazz Chisholm was out here building sand castles and sucking on a green apple lollipop during the Yankees 5-3 loss Monday. It’s like he’s BEGGING for the media to give him sh*t every day.”

Jomboy Media: “Jazz shows off his lollipops for the camera.”

@Aaron51451608: “Get him off the f-ing Yankees! I’m a baseball lover and of course, I root against the Yankees, but my God, they’re an American institution, get him the hell outta there! He’s making it all about himself.”

Talkin’ Yanks: “Aaron Boone didn’t like that Jazz Chisholm Jr. was playing second base with a lollipop in his mouth last night.”

Foul Territory: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. sucking on a lollipop in the middle of the game “feels very immature and unprofessional,” says @ErikKratz31.”

Talkin’ Yanks: “Aaron Boone was pissed off that Jazz Chisholm Jr. played with a lollipop in his mouth. Boone didn’t realize it was the second time this season that Jazz did it.”

The Yankees This Season

New York has a record of 46-31 before their game on June 23rd.

The Yankees are currently in first place with a 2.5 game lead over the second place Rays.

Chisholm Jr. has heated up as of late. It it due to the sweets? It’s yet to be seen. However, over the last 14 days the Yankee second baseman has an .841 OPS, and that was before a home run today.

Yankees’ fans are anything but sweet to Chisholm Jr.’s antics, but if the production persists, the Bronx is sure to warm up and welcome the flurry of home runs.