Yankees Expected to Cut Ties With $21 Million 2-Time All-Star: Insider

The New York Yankees are focused on making a deep run this October, but MLB rumors are intensifying about key decisions the front office will have to make this offseason. All signs point to the Yankees moving on from one of the team’s stars in the coming months.

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm is set to become a free agent following the season. New York Post’s Greg Joyce reported that the Yankees are not expected to make a qualifying offer to Chisholm, and the 2-time All-Star is likely to sign a one-year deal elsewhere.

The star could be looking to boost his market value by proving himself in 2027 on a short-term contract.

“As for Chisholm, I don’t see the Yankees making him a qualifying offer,” Joyce wrote in an August 14, 2026, story titled, “The brutal roster decisions the Yankees face with the return of their lineup staples.” “With the way his season has gone, he seems like a prime candidate to take a one-year pillow contract somewhere (a la Gleyber Torres) to try to rebuild his value.

“And if he does, it probably would be for less than whatever the qualifying offer is set at (it was roughly $22 million this year).”

Yankees News: It Is ‘Common Knowledge’ That New York Will Not Re-Sign Jazz Chisholm

Chisholm is in the final months of a one-year, $10.2 million contract. The star has earned more than $21 million over his MLB career.

New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy reported that it is “common knowledge” that the Yankees have no plans to re-sign Chisholm.

“And it seems to be common knowledge across MLB that the Yankees do not plan to re-sign free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr. because his on-field antics don’t fit the ‘Yankee Way,’ even though he provides left-handed power, athleticism and regular-season clutch in a lineup lacking all three right now,” Ryan Dunleavy detailed on August 12.

Yankees Rumors: Who Would New York Replace Jazz Chisholm With in 2027?

It feels like the “antics” Dunleavy referenced may be viewed in a different light if Chisholm were playing better. Chisholm is hitting just .216, the lowest of his career since 2020.

That said, Chisholm is still a home run threat with 17 homers in 2026. Who will the Yankees turn to at second base in 2027 with Chisholm likely on his way out?

“The other top free agents include New York exports Gleyber Torres (Yankees) and Jeff McNeil (Mets) as well as Luis Arráez, who was viewed as a great fit for the Yankees at the trade deadline before the Phillies swooped in to acquire him from the Giants,” Dunleavy added. “Will the Yankees try to swing a trade?

“Or will general manager Brian Cashman use the results of a potentially six-week experiment in a utility role at Triple-A to sell Volpe’s umpteenth chance as the Yankees’ cost-effective Opening Day second baseman?”

For now, Chisholm will be doing his best to make the Yankees change their mind. Yet, the only way this may happen is if Chisholm plays a key role in the Yankees making a deep postseason run.