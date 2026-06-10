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MLB World Reacts to Anthony Volpe’s Performance in Yankees-Guardians Game

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: (L-R) Ben Rice #22, Trent Grisham #12, Cody Bellinger #35, Anthony Volpe #11, Aaron Judge #99 and Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees look on during the final out of the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Toronto Blue Jays won 2-0. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are currently wrapping up their mid-week series with the Cleveland Guardians. New York is looking to sweep the Guardians.

As this is being typed, the Yankees are winning 8-3 in the seventh inning. On Wednesday afternoon, Yankees’ shortstop Anthony Volpe was featured in the lineup again, and is playing for a 2nd straight game as he looks to turn his season around.

Wednesday’s Yankees-Guardians game has been an up-and-down one for Volpe, but Yankees fans can be the judge of how he’s performed so far.

Update: the Yankees won 8-4, and Volpe finished the game going 1-for-4 with an RBI, RS, and BB. New York completes the sweep of the Guardians.

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Social Media Reacts to Anthony Volpe’s Performance on Wednesday

New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 26: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run with teammates against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

As of the seventh inning, Anthony Volpe is 1-for-3 with an RBI, run scored, and one walk.

Here are some reactions across MLB from his performance, which also featured another error:

 

@BenVerlander: This Anthony Volpe throw was… not close
https://twitter.com/BenVerlander/status/2064770469518336350
@NickRandazzo27 writes: “Anthony Volpe has more career errors than homeruns. But keep playing him tho he’s a premier shortstop.”
As always, there’s going to be controversy surrounding Anthony Volpe.
@GarysheffieldJr: “Volpe’s exit velocity could go thru a school zone safely”
It’s been a rough June for Anthony Volpe, as this is his seventh game he’s played in since the calendar has turned, and he has just two hits, 2 RS, and 1 RBI.
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Anthony Volpe’s State this Season

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees catches a ball during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Anthony Volpe started the season on the IL after offseason labrum surgery, and then he spent a healthy amount of time in the minors to rehab his shoulder.

Now, he’s back with the team as the Yankees still ponder what his future with the organization is.

These stats will refresh a little bit after the Guardians game concludes, but Volpe is hitting .190 this season with one home run, 8 RBI, and an OPS+ in the 60s.

With the emergence of George Lombard Jr. in the minors, it’s fair to assume that Volpe’s position could be in jeopardy if he doesn’t start to produce at a higher level.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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MLB World Reacts to Anthony Volpe’s Performance in Yankees-Guardians Game

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