MLB World Reacts to Anthony Volpe’s Performance in Yankees-Guardians Game

The New York Yankees are currently wrapping up their mid-week series with the Cleveland Guardians. New York is looking to sweep the Guardians.

As this is being typed, the Yankees are winning 8-3 in the seventh inning. On Wednesday afternoon, Yankees’ shortstop Anthony Volpe was featured in the lineup again, and is playing for a 2nd straight game as he looks to turn his season around.

Wednesday’s Yankees-Guardians game has been an up-and-down one for Volpe, but Yankees fans can be the judge of how he’s performed so far.

Update: the Yankees won 8-4, and Volpe finished the game going 1-for-4 with an RBI, RS, and BB. New York completes the sweep of the Guardians.

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Social Media Reacts to Anthony Volpe’s Performance on Wednesday

As of the seventh inning, Anthony Volpe is 1-for-3 with an RBI, run scored, and one walk.

Here are some reactions across MLB from his performance, which also featured another error:

@BenVerlander: This Anthony Volpe throw was… not close

https://twitter.com/BenVerlander/status/2064770469518336350

@NickRandazzo27 writes: “Anthony Volpe has more career errors than homeruns. But keep playing him tho he’s a premier shortstop.”

As always, there’s going to be controversy surrounding Anthony Volpe.

@GarysheffieldJr: “Volpe’s exit velocity could go thru a school zone safely”

It’s been a rough June for Anthony Volpe, as this is his seventh game he’s played in since the calendar has turned, and he has just two hits, 2 RS, and 1 RBI.

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Anthony Volpe’s State this Season

Anthony Volpe started the season on the IL after offseason labrum surgery, and then he spent a healthy amount of time in the minors to rehab his shoulder.

Now, he’s back with the team as the Yankees still ponder what his future with the organization is.

These stats will refresh a little bit after the Guardians game concludes, but Volpe is hitting .190 this season with one home run, 8 RBI, and an OPS+ in the 60s.

With the emergence of George Lombard Jr. in the minors, it’s fair to assume that Volpe’s position could be in jeopardy if he doesn’t start to produce at a higher level.

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