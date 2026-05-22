MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Announcing Spencer Jones News

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays (at home) by a score of 2-0.

The four-game series ended in a 2-2 tie.

Spencer Jones finished Thursday’s loss with one hit, one stolen base (and one strikeout) in three at-bats.

After the game, the 25-year-old was sent back to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Yovanny Cruz and OF Spencer Jones to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Social Media Reacts To Jones News

Here’s what people were saying about Jones:

Gary Phillips: “Wrote the other day that some upcoming probable pitching matchups wouldn’t do a struggling Spencer Jones any favors when it came to a corresponding move for José Caballero. He still has things to work on and can use the everyday reps.”

Greg Joyce: “The Yankees have optioned Spencer Jones and Yovanny Cruz to Triple-A, opening spots for Gerrit Cole and José Caballero to come off the IL tomorrow.”

@SavageInYourBox: “Spencer Jones came to the bigs and faced Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison, Clay Holmes, Dylan Cease & Trey Yesavage in the 10 games he was up. Did he get a taste of the big leagues? Yes he did. Should he be judged on those 10 games? In my opinion, absolutely not.”

@TurtleneckAV11: “Volpe stays but sucks to see Jones go, we’ll see him next year in CF on opening day.”

@NY647764: “jones being sent down is the right move he isn’t close to major league ready”

@dahldoescards: “Sure, the sample size is small, but I refuse to believe anybody’s surprised by the 45%+ strikeout rate or that he got optioned this quickly”

@Gruntbaseball: “Another prospect who will have his confidence destroyed by the incompetence of the Yankees brass”

@bigbrainnn30: “trade him this organization will never let him get a full opportunity”

Jones This Season

Jones had 11 home runs in his first 33 games of the Triple-A season.

However, he batted just .167 with four hits, two RBI’s, one stolen base (and 12 strikeouts) in his first 10 MLB games.

Jones wrote (via Instagram last week): “My lifelong dream of playing in the Major Leagues came true last week and I didn’t do it alone. This moment would have never been possible without the people in my life who have supported me from the very beginning. I am so grateful for my family making the sacrifices they did to see all of this through. Countless long drives and endless summers led us to this point. It doesn’t matter how much I say thank you, it will never be enough. I have been so fortunate to be surrounded by so many impactful people, teachers, mentors, coaches, friends, and teammates who put me in a position to achieve this dream. I am so lucky to have you all in my life. Damn it feels good to be a Yankee. I’m excited for this new chapter of life and to show the world what we can do🗽”