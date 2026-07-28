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New York Yankees Must Trade Anthony Volpe After Recent Defensive Lapses

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New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 26: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out to end the top of the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Yankees 11-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Enough is enough; the Anthony Volpe experiment in New York must come to an end.

After dropping a pop-up in the New York Yankees series-opening win on Monday and also committing an error in the Yankees’ previous series with the Philadelphia Phillies, New York must consider trading Volpe away.

The MLB trade deadline is just six days away, and Anthony Volpe can be the centerpiece (including other prospects) of a deal that nets the Yankees something much bigger.

At this point, Volpe’s recent defensive performances are enough to trade him alone, but the issue is that Aaron Boone is going to be very hesitant to even play Anthony Volpe due to his poor defense.

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Looking at Anthony Volpe’s Trade Value

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, here was the Anthony Volpe error on Monday evening.

While it was a no-harm, no-foul type of error, the point remains: plays like these have to be made, and when Anthony Volpe is at shortstop, there’s always a question mark surrounding routine plays.

Anthony Volpe’s 2026 stats: 156 ABs, .250 average, 1 HR, 39 hits, 18 runs, 17 RBI, OPS+: 91.

It’s a tough look for Anthony Volpe, no doubt about it, as it’s certainly a routine play, but this play in particular is emblematic of the constant defensive lapses in his game over the past few seasons.

And looking at Anthony Volpe’s trade value, he may not carry much value, but as noted, the Yanks could use him in a package deal with a pair of prospects to help land a dominant player to help in pursuit of an AL Pennant.

What’s saving Volpe’s job right now is the fact that Jose Caballero has come all the way down to earth after his hot start with the bat.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Must Trade Anthony Volpe After Recent Defensive Lapses

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