New York Yankees Must Trade Anthony Volpe After Recent Defensive Lapses

Enough is enough; the Anthony Volpe experiment in New York must come to an end.

After dropping a pop-up in the New York Yankees series-opening win on Monday and also committing an error in the Yankees’ previous series with the Philadelphia Phillies, New York must consider trading Volpe away.

The MLB trade deadline is just six days away, and Anthony Volpe can be the centerpiece (including other prospects) of a deal that nets the Yankees something much bigger.

At this point, Volpe’s recent defensive performances are enough to trade him alone, but the issue is that Aaron Boone is going to be very hesitant to even play Anthony Volpe due to his poor defense.

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Looking at Anthony Volpe’s Trade Value

In case you missed it, here was the Anthony Volpe error on Monday evening.

While it was a no-harm, no-foul type of error, the point remains: plays like these have to be made, and when Anthony Volpe is at shortstop, there’s always a question mark surrounding routine plays.

Anthony Volpe’s 2026 stats: 156 ABs, .250 average, 1 HR, 39 hits, 18 runs, 17 RBI, OPS+: 91.

It’s a tough look for Anthony Volpe, no doubt about it, as it’s certainly a routine play, but this play in particular is emblematic of the constant defensive lapses in his game over the past few seasons.

And looking at Anthony Volpe’s trade value, he may not carry much value, but as noted, the Yanks could use him in a package deal with a pair of prospects to help land a dominant player to help in pursuit of an AL Pennant.

What’s saving Volpe’s job right now is the fact that Jose Caballero has come all the way down to earth after his hot start with the bat.

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