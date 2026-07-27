Yankees’ Aaron Boone Showing Faith in Spencer Jones with Latest Lineup Decision

The New York Yankees are set to begin a new series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday evening (on the road).

In the Yankees’ last series (against the Phillies), they captured a series win despite an ugly loss on Sunday evening.

Ahead of the White Sox series opener, the Yankees revealed their lineup, and Spencer Jones being in the batting order shows Aaron Boone’s faith in the young left-handed hitter. It’s notable because the White Sox are running out southpaw starter Noah Schultz.

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Spencer Jones Gets the Start for Monday’s Game

Here is the New York Yankees lineup for 7/27, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Yankees 7/27: “M. Schuemann LF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero 3B S. Jones CF A. Sánchez C M. Fried SP”

Given the left-handed starter going for the White Sox, it’s a bold move by Aaron Boone to give Spencer Jones the start.

All three games of the Yankees’ recent series with the Phillies featured Philadelphia starting a lefty, but Spencer Jones did not get a start in any of those games. Perhaps it’s a call from the Yankees’ front office to see how Jones can fare against a lefty ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which is seven days away.

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Spencer Jones with the Yankees This Season

Spencer Jones has been a frequent name drop in the latest Yankees trade rumors, and perhaps this is like his ‘try out’ to see if he’s really cut out for the Yankees’ everyday lineup.

With Aaron Judge sidelined, Spencer Jones has been recalled and optioned several times, but against right-handed starters, Jones has received a fair share of opportunities.

Across his first 76 MLB at-bats, Spencer Jones is batting .224 with two home runs, 7 RBI, and 35 strikeouts. The swing-and-miss in his game is alarming, and is hasn’t exactly translated positively in his MLB opportunities.

Tonight’s game against the White Sox will be a good test for Jones to see if he can even put up a fight against southpaws.

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