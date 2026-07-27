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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Showing Faith in Spencer Jones with Latest Lineup Decision

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Cincinnati Reds v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates his second inning three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds with teammates Anthony Volpe #11 (L) and Spencer Jones #78 (R) at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are set to begin a new series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday evening (on the road).

In the Yankees’ last series (against the Phillies), they captured a series win despite an ugly loss on Sunday evening.

Ahead of the White Sox series opener, the Yankees revealed their lineup, and Spencer Jones being in the batting order shows Aaron Boone’s faith in the young left-handed hitter. It’s notable because the White Sox are running out southpaw starter Noah Schultz.

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Spencer Jones Gets the Start for Monday’s Game

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees runs to third during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Here is the New York Yankees lineup for 7/27, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB: 

Yankees 7/27: “M. Schuemann LF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero 3B S. Jones CF A. Sánchez C M. Fried SP”

Given the left-handed starter going for the White Sox, it’s a bold move by Aaron Boone to give Spencer Jones the start.

All three games of the Yankees’ recent series with the Phillies featured Philadelphia starting a lefty, but Spencer Jones did not get a start in any of those games. Perhaps it’s a call from the Yankees’ front office to see how Jones can fare against a lefty ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which is seven days away.

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Spencer Jones with the Yankees This Season

New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones

GettyBen Rice and Aaron Boone recently raved about Spencer Jones’ improvement for the Yankees

Spencer Jones has been a frequent name drop in the latest Yankees trade rumors, and perhaps this is like his ‘try out’ to see if he’s really cut out for the Yankees’ everyday lineup.

With Aaron Judge sidelined, Spencer Jones has been recalled and optioned several times, but against right-handed starters, Jones has received a fair share of opportunities.

Across his first 76 MLB at-bats, Spencer Jones is batting .224 with two home runs, 7 RBI, and 35 strikeouts. The swing-and-miss in his game is alarming, and is hasn’t exactly translated positively in his MLB opportunities.

Tonight’s game against the White Sox will be a good test for Jones to see if he can even put up a fight against southpaws.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Showing Faith in Spencer Jones with Latest Lineup Decision

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