New York Mets Announce Clay Holmes Decision During Braves Series

The New York Mets are currently taking on the Atlanta Braves in an NL East showdown. While it hasn’t been the season the Mets had hoped for, with the MLB trade deadline just six days away, they are still at the forefront of headlines across the league.

One player who could be traded is starter Clay Holmes. However, Holmes has been injured for the last two months and will not make an MLB appearance before the trade deadline. Reports have indicated that New York hasn’t had extension talks with Holmes (who is set to become a free agent).

During their series with the Braves, however, New York did make a Clay Holmes announcement that brings him a step closer to returning to the fold.

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Clay Holmes Set for Rehab Game with St. Lucie Mets

Currently, there is a lot of forecasted rain in the Northeast, so instead of pitching with the Syracuse Mets, Clay Holmes’ rehab has been transferred to St. Lucie, Florida.

Mets reporter Anthony DiComo wrote:

“Due to lots of rain forecasted Tuesday in the Northeast, Clay Holmes plans to fly to Florida to pitch for Single-A St. Lucie tomorrow. He’s due to throw around 60 pitches in that start, which could be his last before activation. Expect plenty of scouts in attendance.”

“Expect plenty of scouts in attendance” is an important development as the Mets look to shop Clay Holmes ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

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Mets Have a Decision to Make with Clay Holmes

The New York Mets have a real decision to make with Clay Holmes.

Several reports from MLB insiders suggest David Stearns is planning a fire sale over the next week, and Clay Holmes could be one of the players moved.

At this point, the season is a lost cause for the Mets, so it makes sense to just offload any players that you can in hopes of returning a solid prospect, or even a controllable MLB player.

Clay Holmes has made nine starts this season, but has not pitched since May 15. He carries an ERA of 2.39 with 45 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.10 in that sample size, which certainly could be enticing for some clubs who need rotation help, or even opt to use Holmes in a bullpen role.

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