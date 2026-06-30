New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update After Latest News

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will play the second game of their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees lost Monday’s game by a score of 7-3.

While the team is struggling (losing five in a row), they got good news on Max Fried.

The three-time MLB All-Star threw a live batting practice before the game.

New York Post Sports wrote: “Max Fried was seen throwing live BP at Yankee Stadium today. 🔥👀 He’s recovering from a left elbow bone bruise.”

New York Yankees Announce New Max Fried

Manager Aaron Boone also shared the news that Fried will throw another live session on Sunday.

He last appeared in an MLB game on May 13.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Max Fried will have throw another live batting practice on Sunday, Aaron Boone said.”

Before getting hurt, Fried had been off to a very strong start to the 2026 season.

He is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts.

According to MLB.com, Fried could still return in July.

Fried is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

The 2021 World Series Champion had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves (before signing with New York as a free agent).

There is no question that Fried will be a huge boost to the Yankees whenever he is able to return to action.

Yankees Go Cold

The Yankees have been struggling over the last week.

They are already coming off a four-game sweep by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.

Right now, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-36 record in 84 games.

Following two more games with the Tigers, they will remain in New York to host the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.