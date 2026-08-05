New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Aaron Judge Quote Before Cardinals Game

Before the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped an honest quote on injured star outfielder Aaron Judge.
New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Drops Honest Aaron Judge Quote
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 05: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
“I think he understands what’s at stake and his importance to this club and wanting to get back out there, but he’s got to be whole, too,” Boone said to reporters (via SNY Yankees).
Judge has been out since early June with a right rib stress fracture.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
In 59 games this season, Judge has hit .248/.3775/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Aaron Judge #99 talks to Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees after Stanton hit a home run against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote on X: “Aaron Judge underwent scans and has been cleared for light activity, including outdoor running and upper body resistance, Aaron Boone said.”
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls for a pitching change during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
With several stars on the IL, the Yankees acquired two position players to boost their offense ahead of the trade deadline.
New York acquired first baseman Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals for pitchers Jake Bird, Jack Cebert, Ben Grable and Yovanny Cruz. García has already impressed for New York, collecting three hits, including a home run, over two games.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
With Washington this year, García hit .283/.313/.560 with 23 home runs and 76 RBI. His .560 slugging percentage led the National League.
The Yankees acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants for left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane and infielder Kaeden Kent. He hit .264/.304/.424 with nine home runs and 34 RBI in 74 games with the Giants this year.
The Yankees are the first American League Wild Card team with a 64-50 record. They are 3 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Aaron Judge Quote Before Cardinals Game