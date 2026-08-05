New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Aaron Judge Quote Before Cardinals Game

The New York Yankees are set to play the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Before the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped an honest quote on injured star outfielder Aaron Judge.

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Drops Honest Aaron Judge Quote

“I think he understands what’s at stake and his importance to this club and wanting to get back out there, but he’s got to be whole, too,” Boone said to reporters (via SNY Yankees).

Judge has been out since early June with a right rib stress fracture.

In 59 games this season, Judge has hit .248/.3775/.533 (150 wRC+) with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.

Judge isn’t the only injured Yankees star. Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton are also sidelined with injuries.

Boone provided a new Judge update before Wednesday’s game.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote on X: “Aaron Judge underwent scans and has been cleared for light activity, including outdoor running and upper body resistance, Aaron Boone said.”

New York Yankees Right Now

With several stars on the IL, the Yankees acquired two position players to boost their offense ahead of the trade deadline.

New York acquired first baseman Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals for pitchers Jake Bird, Jack Cebert, Ben Grable and Yovanny Cruz. García has already impressed for New York, collecting three hits, including a home run, over two games.

With Washington this year, García hit .283/.313/.560 with 23 home runs and 76 RBI. His .560 slugging percentage led the National League.

The Yankees acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants for left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane and infielder Kaeden Kent. He hit .264/.304/.424 with nine home runs and 34 RBI in 74 games with the Giants this year.

The Yankees are the first American League Wild Card team with a 64-50 record. They are 3 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.