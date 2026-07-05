Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Take on Struggling Pitcher

The New York Yankees lost 11-4 to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, extending one of the most frustrating stretches of the season. The loss pushed the slide to eight defeats in the last nine games and 11 in the last 14.

The offense has been part of the problem for weeks now. The Yankees have scored just 46 runs across their last 16 games and have not put up more than five in a single contest since June 17. Saturday’s game offered a window to change that, and for a few innings in the middle of the afternoon, it looked like it might happen.

It never did. A four-run eighth inning from Minnesota turned a competitive game into a blowout, and afterward, manager Aaron Boone was asked about the pitcher at the center of it.

Boone Addresses Pitcher’s Struggles

The pitcher was Camilo Doval, and for the second straight outing, the right-hander allowed four runs. Boone did not sidestep the issue.

“His execution against lefties is critical,” Boone said. “That part’s been a struggle. He’s been unlucky at times, but he’s made his mistakes against lefties, sometimes it’s been for slug. Against righties, he continues to throw the ball well.”

Doval entered Saturday’s game with a .951 OPS allowed against left-handed hitters, a significant jump from the .728 mark he carried for his career.

Saturday’s eighth inning told the full story. Jazz Chisholm Jr. booted a routine grounder to open the frame, but Doval took care of the rest on his own. A hit to Trevor Larnach. A sacrifice fly from Byron Buxton. An RBI single by Kody Clemens. Then Josh Bell launched a two-run homer that drained whatever energy remained in the building.

Three Yankees Heading to the All Star Game

MLB announced that Cam Schlittler, Ben Rice, and Cody Bellinger had all been selected for the All-Star Game on July 14 at Citizens Bank Park.

Schlittler owns the American League’s best ERA at 2.08 with 123 strikeouts in 104 innings. Rice has emerged as one of the best hitters in baseball, posting a .926 OPS with 24 home runs. Bellinger earned his first selection since 2019, a nod to the way he has reinvented himself over the past few seasons.

“It’s special,” Schlittler said. “Being from Massachusetts, that’s a great feeling. Being able to share that connection with him (Rice). He’s had a great season so far and he deserves it.”

Both Schlittler and Rice grew up in Massachusetts and worked their way through the system as late-round draft picks. Neither was supposed to be here. Both are.

Boone acknowledged the moment for what it was.

“We’re in the throes of the season. We’re grinding in the middle of the summer here,” Boone said. “It’s like, pause and honor the people that are going and recognize what a big deal it is.”

For a team that has lost eight of nine, the All-Star selections offered a reason to feel good about something. The individual performances have been there even when the wins have not.

Final Word for the Yankees

Boone was honest about Doval on Saturday. The lefty problem is real, the results have not been good enough, and the deadline is approaching with bullpen help now a clear priority.

At the same time, three Yankees are headed to the All-Star Game. Schlittler and Rice are building the kind of seasons that define careers. Bellinger is proving the doubters wrong again.

The talent is in the building. The wins are not following right now.

Something has to give.