New York Yankees Accomplish Impressive Feat Against Athletics on Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees are starting a new week in Major League Baseball. Over the weekend, New York played the Athletics in a three-game series, one which they ended up taking two of three from the A’s.

On Sunday, the Yankees won 13-8 over the Athletics, with all 13 of their runs coming in one inning (third). Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly had an outing he’d like to forget in relief. The A’s reliever came in for Jacob Lopez, and gave up six earned runs on six hits in just 0.2 innings pitched.

And yep, as you can imagine, it had been a long time since the Yankees scored 13 runs in a single inning.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster Move Before Phillies Series Finale

Yankees Score 13 Runs in a Single Inning for First Time in 106 Years

After getting shut out for the first two innings against the Athletics on Sunday, Yankees reporter Theo DeRosa detailed what Aaron Judge shared with the team in the dugout before the offensive outburst:

“Between innings, Judge delivered what he called “a couple choice words” to himself and his teammates. The gist, according to starting pitcher Will Warren? “Let’s wake up.” Boy, did they ever. The first 12 Yankees batters reached base to start an historic third inning, a 13-run frame featuring 18 batters, 11 hits and four walks that took more than 42 minutes from first pitch to final out. The highest-scoring inning by an MLB team in more than a calendar year, it powered the Yanks to a 13-8 and a road series victory over the A’s.” The Yankees had scored 10 runs in the third inning before recording an out, and Ben Rice had four RBI in the single inning. “The last time they went BIGGER? It happened only once: a franchise-record 14-run fifth inning on July 6, 1920, against Washington in which Babe Ruth drew an intentional walk and later hit a two-run single.”

More MLB on Heavy: Cubs Trade Pitch Lands Red Sox $75 Million All-Star Starter for Matt Shaw In latest MLB Mock

Yankees Right Now…

The New York Yankees have been playing much better baseball over the past week.

New York is currently 36-23, which is good for second place in the AL East, just 1.5 -games back of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees are 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Athletics’ Sutter Health Park is known for a lot of offense, and the Yankees certainly put that on display by pouring in 25 runs over a three-game series.

After sweeping the Royals last week as well, the Yankees have won five of their last six games.

More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals Trade Pitch Lands Tarik Skubal In Recent MLB Mock