New York Yankees Announce Jasson Dominguez News Before Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees are still awaiting the return of Jasson Dominguez, who has been on the Injured List since May 7 for a low-grade sprain of his left AC joint, which he suffered by crashing into the left field wall at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees might have more of a need for Jasson Dominguez in the everyday fold after the news of Aaron Judge being sidelined for 4-6 weeks, and officially being placed on the IL earlier on Friday.

Also on Friday, before New York takes on the Red Sox in a critical AL East battle, the Yankees announced some notable Dominguez news, which marks the start of his potential return to the MLB club.

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Jasson Dominguez to Begin Rehab Stint

According to the Yankees’ official X account, Jasson Dominguez is starting his rehab stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

@JimBowdenGM outlined what the rehab stint will look like for Dominguez:

#Yankees “Jasson Dominguezstarts his rehab at DH today..off Sat…play LF Sun off Mon ..play tues wed..then ready by end of next week to rejoin NYY in LF..in meantime Jones gets his shot in RF at least vs RHP…Belly probably moved to RF when Dominguez ready.”

It’s a bit confusing to decipher what Jim Bowden is trying to explain, but basically, Jasson Dominguez, if all goes well, will rejoin the Yankees sometime at the end of next week.

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Jasson Dominguez’s Status with the Yankees

Jasson Dominguez has been a controversial player for the New York Yankees over the years, but New York now needs him to be the once top prospect that he was regarded as.

This season, in just a handful of at-bats (30), Dominguez has six hits, one home run, and 4 RBI.

Over parts of four MLB seasons and 498 total at-bats, Jasson Dominguez has 17 home runs, 62 RBI, and an OPS+ of 100 (exactly league average).

Despite many Yankees fans thinking he has been a bust player, Dominguez is still just 23, and this next month-month and a half could be a defining time with the team.

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