New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update During Twins Series

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins (at home).

The Yankees most recently snapped a seven-game losing streak when they won by a score of 5-2 on Friday night.

New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update

Ahead of Saturday’s game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Max Fried.

The star pitcher has been out since May 13.

Boone (via SNY Yankees): “Max is throwing another live tomorrow… I think he’s 35 pitches tomorrow, so he’s trending in that direction to where it’s just kind of building him up now… That’ll be ultimately a decision of when do we take him? Is that at 60 pitches? Is that at 75-80 pitches? Those will be the conversations we have over the next couple weeks… He looks really good… He looks like Max Fried.”

Before getting hurt, Fried had gone 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts this season.

He is in his second year playing for the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on July 1): “Tossed two “innings” of live batting practice June 30, throwing approximately 30 pitches while facing Trent Grisham and Ryan McMahon. Will throw another live BP July 5.”

According to the site, he could still return to the Yankees this month.

Prior to signing with New York, Fried had spent eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

In that span, the three-time MLB All-Star established himself as one of the top pitchers in baseball (and helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series).

Yankees And Twins Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-38 record in 87 games.

They have gone 23-18 in 41 games at home.

Meanwhile, the Twins find themselves as the third-place team in the American League Central with a 42-47 record in 89 games.

They have gone 20-24 in 44 games on the road.