Pitching a New York Yankees-Rangers Trade for Corey Seager After Latest Report

The Texas Rangers are facing major payroll decisions this offseason, and the New York Yankees are a team that could benefit from it.

Facing a projected $190 million payroll where Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Corey Seager eat up $92 million, the Rangers told other teams these players are available to gain flexibility, as confirmed by president of baseball operations Chris Young.

Could the Yankees be a suitor for Seager? And what would a potential trade look like for the 5X All-Star?

New York Post reporter/writer Jon Heyman noted: “I say make a long-shot play for star Rangers shortstop Corey Seager with the idea of moving him to third base.”

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What Could Yankees-Rangers Trade Look like for Corey Seager

Corey Seager is attached to a 10-year, $325 million contract, which is the main reason why the Rangers may want to offload him. In 2026, Seager clubbed 20 home runs in 102 games with an OPS+ of 112. Seager battled injuries again, but that level of production is still worlds better than current 3B Ryan McMahon, who the Yankees may try to find a replacement for this offseason.

Here’s an outline of a trade that could be strong enough to land Seager in New York:

Yankees receive: SS Corey Seager

Rangers receive: SP Ryan Weathers and prospects Ben Hess and Cade Smith.

That’s a 3-player deal that would send two top-20 prospects to Texas and a certified starter in Ryan Weathers.

While you may be thinking this isn’t a ‘strong’ enough trade idea to land 2X World Series MVP Seager, the kicker is that the Yankees would have to pick up Seager’s contract, which could entice Texas enough to make this deal.

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Do the Yankees Make Sense as a Corey Seager Landing Spot

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale is the one who broke the report of the Rangers potentially trading three of their star players, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it makes total sense for the Yankees to acquire Seager.

While he does profile as a player who could move to 3B, and still be able to produce at the plate, New York may want to pivot towards another alternative (more natural) third baseman like Nolan Arenado or Isaac Paredes.

However, the free agent market isn’t rich with third basemen in any sense, so that could force the Yankees into making a blockbuster trade like this for Seager.

“I think there’s serious collapse risk here, but the idea of acquiring someone who would likely project as a 70 defender at 3B with a 120-130 wRC+ is *exactly* what the Yankees need. Unsure.”

“Yes. His 2026 offensive numbers don’t really scare me too much. Still had a .350 xwOBA on the season and the 5th biggest wOBA-xwOBA gap amongst qualified hitters. What does scare me is availability throughout the season. Since joining Texas in 2022 his GP are: 151 (2022) 119, 123, 102, 102 (2026)”

Also worth nothing, Corey Seager has elevated his level of play in pretty much every postseason that he’s been apart of, which could be exactly what the Yanks need.