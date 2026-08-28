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New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Series Against Red Sox

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Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Three
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees dropped two of three games against the Houston Astros, but that’s now firmly in the rearview.

On Friday night, New York will begin a pivotal four-game series against the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx. Boston currently sits just 2.0 games behind the Yankees in the American League standings.

Ahead of Friday’s series opener, the Yankees officially announced their starting pitching plans against Boston via MLB.com.

Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers

The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday. The Yankees haven’t officially named starters for either game yet, but Carlos Rodon could take the ball in Game 1, while left-hander Max Fried remains a possibility for Game 2.

Friday: RHP Cam Schlittler (11-6, 2.16 ERA, 193 strikeouts) vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 4.54 ERA, 41 strikeouts)

Saturday (Game 1): TBD vs. LHP Jake Bennett (8-6, 3.49 ERA, 67 strikeouts)

Saturday (Game 2): TBD vs. TBD

Sunday: RHP Will Warren (8-6, 4.39 ERA, 126 strikeouts) vs. LHP Ranger Suarez (5-3, 3.35 ERA, 117 strikeouts)

Looking at the Rotation

The Yankees currently boast the best starting rotation in the majors, with an impressive 3.21 team ERA.

Schlittler has anchored the rotation, leading New York in ERA, wins, strikeouts, innings pitched and WHIP.

Despite the rotation’s success, the Yankees haven’t had a fully healthy five-man unit all season. It seems like every time one pitcher returns, another goes down. At the moment, Fried and left-hander Ryan Weathers remain sidelined.

Looking at the Yankees

New York sits at 75-58 after Thursday’s loss, putting the Yankees four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East lead and the best record in the American League.

If New York catches Tampa Bay and wins the division, the Yankees would likely earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the American League postseason.

If they can’t, they’ll have to play a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Series Against Red Sox

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