New York Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Series Against Red Sox

The New York Yankees dropped two of three games against the Houston Astros, but that’s now firmly in the rearview.

On Friday night, New York will begin a pivotal four-game series against the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx. Boston currently sits just 2.0 games behind the Yankees in the American League standings.

Ahead of Friday’s series opener, the Yankees officially announced their starting pitching plans against Boston via MLB.com.

Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers

The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday. The Yankees haven’t officially named starters for either game yet, but Carlos Rodon could take the ball in Game 1, while left-hander Max Fried remains a possibility for Game 2.

Friday: RHP Cam Schlittler (11-6, 2.16 ERA, 193 strikeouts) vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 4.54 ERA, 41 strikeouts)

Saturday (Game 1): TBD vs. LHP Jake Bennett (8-6, 3.49 ERA, 67 strikeouts)

Saturday (Game 2): TBD vs. TBD

Sunday: RHP Will Warren (8-6, 4.39 ERA, 126 strikeouts) vs. LHP Ranger Suarez (5-3, 3.35 ERA, 117 strikeouts)

Yankees vs. Red Sox probable pitchers: Friday: Cam Schlittler vs. Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 4.54 ERA, 41 SO) Saturday G1: TBD vs. Jake Bennett (8-6, 3.49 ERA, 67 SO) Saturday G2: TBD vs. TBD Sunday: Will Warren vs. Ranger Suarez (5-3, 3.35 ERA, 117 SO) — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) August 28, 2026

Looking at the Rotation

The Yankees currently boast the best starting rotation in the majors, with an impressive 3.21 team ERA.

Schlittler has anchored the rotation, leading New York in ERA, wins, strikeouts, innings pitched and WHIP.

Despite the rotation’s success, the Yankees haven’t had a fully healthy five-man unit all season. It seems like every time one pitcher returns, another goes down. At the moment, Fried and left-hander Ryan Weathers remain sidelined.

Looking at the Yankees

New York sits at 75-58 after Thursday’s loss, putting the Yankees four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East lead and the best record in the American League.

If New York catches Tampa Bay and wins the division, the Yankees would likely earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the American League postseason.

If they can’t, they’ll have to play a best-of-three Wild Card Series.