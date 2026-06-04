New York Yankees Make Austin Wells Decision Before Guardians Game

The New York Yankees are still experimenting who the best option at the catcher position is. On Thursday, the Yankees look to avoid being swept by the Cleveland Guardians, as Aaron Judge remains out of the lineup, and cryptic news keeps dropping left and right.

Before the Guardians series finale, the Yankees announced a notable change with Austin Wells and the team’s lineup for 6/4:

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Austin Wells Riding Pine on Thursday vs. Guardians

The skies in the Bronx get much more gray for the New York Yankees when Aaron Judge is missing from the team, and that’s resulted in manager Aaron Boone starting to use different lineup combinations, because he has to.

On Thursday, against the Guardians, Austin Wells is benched for JC Escarra, and Max Schuemann gets the rare start. See, if Aaron Judge will have to miss about a month or so, that’s fine, but Max Schuemann isn’t the type of player who can play right field every day.

CBS Sports writes: “After starting each of the last four games at catcher, Wells will get a well-earned break during Thursday’s matinee. J.C. Escarra will be behind the plate and bat eighth for the Yankees.”

The opposing pitcher is Slade Cecconi. Austin Wells has notably struggled this season, and the outside noise, notably, is getting a bit louder.

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Austin Wells Struggles this Season…

It’s been well documented that Austin Wells has struggled this season, but the Yankees will have to find a way to either acquire a replacement option or just live with his below-average catcher stats. And it’s not like J.C. Escarra is a much better option. Catching is a very physically demanding position, but it’s also a position where the best teams in MLB have an option that can usually swing the bat a little.

Austin Wells is batting .169 this season with four home runs and 7 RBI in 142 at-bats. His OPS+ is 54, and his bWAR remains below 0.0.

There have been rumors of other catcher options in trade discussions, but for now, the Yanks are rolling with Escarra and Austin Wells.

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