New York Yankees’ Ben Rice Announces Heartfelt News After HR Derby Post

New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice is emerging as one of the best sluggers in MLB, and although he’s slumped a bit over the past month or so, Rice is still putting together a strong 2026 campaign.

On Tuesday, the news broke that Ben Rice will be participating in the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, which should be exciting for Yankees fans across MLB. The Derby is in Citizens Bank Park. Also, Ben Rice shared a piece of heartfelt news after the HR Derby announcement.

More MLB on Heavy: Recent Boston Red Sox Manager Predicted to Replace Yankees’ Aaron Boone

Ben Rice Announces Father Will Pitch to Him at HRD!

It’s every father’s dream for their son to make the Majors if they are brought up playing baseball, but it’s an extra layer of cool if your son makes the Home Run Derby, and you get to pitch to him!

Well, as you can see in that IG story, Ben Rice’s dad will be pitching to him in the annual event, which will follow a different set of rules this year.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Manager Reveals Harsh Reality of SS Battle Between Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe

Ben Rice’s Tenure with the Yankees

Ben Rice has played parts of three MLB seasons, and after his top prospect status, Rice has translated his minor league success into solid Majors success.

This year with the Yankees, over 315 at-bats, Rice is batting .265 with 25 home runs, 57 RBI, and an OPS+ of 154. Those are borderline MVP numbers and great first-half marks.

Across 273 games with the Yankees, Rice has 58 home runs, 145 RBI, and an OPS of .829. He should be in line for a long-term extension soon, as there’s no reason he shouldn’t be the Yankees’ first baseman/DH for the next several years.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Release 3-Year MLB Player During Rockies Series