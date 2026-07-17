New York Yankees Former All-Star is Carrying Bullpen With 2.22 ERA

The New York Yankees bullpen has invoked trust issues with fans all season–but that’s no thanks to Paul Blackburn.

Blackburn, 32, is a veteran in The Show. He’s pitched for the Athletics, Mets, and now the Yankees.

In his 14-year career, he’s been an All-Star once (2022) and is pitching like one again.

The last time the right-hander was pitching this well was in Oakland with the then-Oakland A’s during 2022. At that time, he was a starter, and a consistent one at that.

In the latter years of his career, he’s transitioned to a bullpen role. This year, everything is coming together.

Blackburn has a 2.22 ERA through 48.2 innings, with two games started and one save. With an ERA+ of 193, he’s been quite possibly the Yankees’ most reliable arm.

His value stems not only from elite-level production but also from his flexibility. Blackburn can cover multiple innings at a time and has done so at a very high level.

Yankee fans are starting to notice his breakout season.

Social Media Reacts to Yankees’ Bullpen

Here’s what people are saying:

FiresideYankees: “Paul Blackburn has a 1.16 ERA and a 3.26 FIP in his last 20 appearances for the Yankees, making some MASSIVE improvements from 2025. Velocity: 92.6 MPH -> 94.2 MPH GB%: 43.8% -> 56.8% ERA: 6.23 -> 2.22.”

Joe Randazzo: “Paul Blackburn is pitching like the type of reliever the Yankees should look to acquire this deadline. Two out saves against a tough offense like the Nationals isn’t easy to come by these days. What a season, too. Blackburn has allowed 13 runs in 48.2 IP this season. If you had this on your bingo card, it’s safe to say you know ball. This is certainly something I didn’t expect, and, in all honesty, I was a bit of a hater, annoyed this club was carrying too many long relievers with him and Ryan Yarbrough.”

Eric Hubbs: “Bullpen trust tree: Love: Bednar, Fernando Cruz, Brent Headrick. Show me more of this guy: Yovanny Cruz, Angel Chivilli. Doesn’t upset me but suspicious still: Paul Blackburn, Tim Hill. Please don’t pitch in the postseason: Ryan Yarbrough. Get out of my life: Jake Bird, Camilo Doval.”

Greg Joyce: “It’ll be Paul Blackburn going for the six-out save.”

Brayan Hoch: “Carlos Rodon threw 37 pitches in the 4th inning and is at 87. Yankees had Paul Blackburn warming before Rodon escaped with a strikeout.”

Talkin’ Yanks: “Max Fried went down into the tunnel after the third inning. Matt Blake immediately called down to the bullpen and got Paul Blackburn warming up.”

New York Right Now

The Yankees are currently trailing the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East by three games.

New York will return from the All-Star break with a huge series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LA has been amongst MLB’s best teams for years, and is coming off back-to-back World Series championships.

It’ll be a huge test for the Yanks to start off their second half against the fearsome world champs.

With team captain Aaron Judge sidelined, it’ll be up to All-Star Game MVP Cody Bellinger and Home Run Derby participant Ben Rice to right the ship.