New York Yankees’ Teenage Phenom Making Waves in Minor Leagues

The New York Yankees have been in a rut as of late–but the same can’t be said about prospect Wilberson De Pena.

De Pena, 19, is currently at the Florida Complex League for New York, and he’s been filthy.

In 51 games, De Pena has a 1.085 OPS and has launched 16 home runs with 61 RBI.

In a recent post on @firesideyankees, Ryan Garcia pinpointed just how good he’s been.

They wrote: “Wilberson De Pena has been RAKING for the Yankees at the Minor League level…he might be a STEAL. The Yankees traded Oswald Peraza to the Angels for Wilberson De Pena last summer in a deal that nobody even paid attention to at the time because he was an unranked teenage prospect who lacked eye-popping surface-level stats at the DSL level. Strong exit velocities finally shined through in 2026; De Pena has smashed the most HRs for a prospect in a single season at the CPX level since at least 2006. He’s ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the system on our latest prospect update… Do you think that he will be higher or lower in our system update after July?”

MLB Pipeline is yet to rank De Pena, but with continued production, that’s sure to change.

Yankees fans aren’t letting his production go unnoticed and are very excited about some of their prospects.

Social Media Reacts to Yankees’ Farm System

Here’s what people are saying:

Baseball America: “Wilberson De Peña is the fastest-rising prospect in the Yankees system. He has 16 homers in the FCL. That’s the most by any player since 2023.”

Ryan Garcia: “The Yankees traded Oswald Peraza last summer for OF Wilberson De Pena. This season he’s hit the most HRs in a single season for a Complex League hitter (16) since at least 2006.”

Yankees Prospect Watch: “Wilberson De Pena, the FCL’s all-time single-season home run leader. His 16th of the season. He’s two homers shy of the all-time rookie ball record (18, 2012 Joey Gallo). He also sits just 2 RBI and 2 TB shy of those records, both set by 2009 Cody Decker.”

Peter Peretzman: “@RyanGarciaESM So what’s up with Wilberson De Pena and why is he not in Tampa at least? And how is the Yankees crack position player development team gonna mess him up? Seems like this has a chance to be a Junior Caminero level steal.”

Gabriel Pena: “Every Complex League hitter since 2006 to hit at least 12 homers with a <20% strikeout rate: 2026 Wilberson De Pena (has hit 16 homers). End of list.”

New York Right Now

The Yankees hold a record of 54-42 amidst the All-Star break.

New York hit a skid entering the break that now has them three games back of the AL East-leading Rays.

In good news, Yankee outfielder Cody Bellinger won the All-Star Game MVP with an RBI single that helped the American League to a win.

The Yankees will have a major test right out of the gate. They’ll face the LA Dodgers for a three-game set right after the All-Star game.

Until Aaron Judge and Max Fried return, the Yankees must remain in the race.