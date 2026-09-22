LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speaks to media during a press conference ahead of Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
The two teams will also play the second game of the series on Tuesday night.
Yankees Demote Player During Rays Series
Ahead of Tuesday’s second game, the Yankees activated Jazz Chisholm Jr. off the injured list.
In order to make room for Chisholm Jr., they optioned Max Schuemann.
The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to Game 2 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Reinstated INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (#13) from the 10-day injured list. • Optioned INF/OF Max Schuemann to the FCL Yankees.”
Prior to Game 2 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees made the following roster moves:
• Reinstated INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (#13) from the 10-day injured list.
• Optioned INF/OF Max Schuemann to the FCL Yankees.
Schuemann is in the middle of his first year playing for the Yankees.
The 29-year-old had spent the first two years of his career on the Athletics.
He is batting .194 with 14 hits, two home runs, eight RBIs, 17 runs and three stolen bases in 42 games.
Social Media Reacts To Roster News
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.They won by a score of 2-0.The two teams will also play the second game of the series on Tuesday night.Yankees Demote Player During Rays SeriesAhead of Tuesday’s second game, the Yankees activated Jazz Chisholm Jr. off […]
New York Yankees Demote MLB Player During Rays Series