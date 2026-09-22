New York Yankees Demote MLB Player During Rays Series

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 2-0.

The two teams will also play the second game of the series on Tuesday night.

Yankees Demote Player During Rays Series

Ahead of Tuesday’s second game, the Yankees activated Jazz Chisholm Jr. off the injured list.

In order to make room for Chisholm Jr., they optioned Max Schuemann.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to Game 2 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Reinstated INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (#13) from the 10-day injured list. • Optioned INF/OF Max Schuemann to the FCL Yankees.”

Looking At Schuemann

Schuemann is in the middle of his first year playing for the Yankees.

The 29-year-old had spent the first two years of his career on the Athletics.

He is batting .194 with 14 hits, two home runs, eight RBIs, 17 runs and three stolen bases in 42 games.

Social Media Reacts To Roster News