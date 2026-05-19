New York Yankees Get Bad News on Top Trade Target

The struggles of New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells have been well-documented this season. Due to the Yankees’ lefty-heavy batting order, many fans, analysts, and insiders are calling on New York to make a trade for a right-handed-hitting catcher to help platoon with Wells.

One player that has surfaced recently as potentially being available for trade is Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, who happens to hit left-handed pitching very well (Austin Wells has a very hard time hitting southpaws). However, on Tuesday, there was a piece of Ryan Jeffers news that got announced, and it’s not particularly great for the Yankees.

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Yankees Trade Target Ryan Jeffers Heads to Injured List

CBS Sports writes (0n May 19):

“Jeffers needs surgery to remove a fractured left hamate bone and is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.”

“The Twins announced Jeffers’ placement on the injured list earlier Tuesday, and surgery is typical for this time of injury. The timeline puts Jeffers on the shelf until around July 1 in a best-case scenario, and it’s possible he won’t make it back until after the All-Star break. In the meantime, Victor Caratini will receive the lion’s share of reps at catcher for Minnesota.”

Ryan Jeffers is set to be a free agent after the season ends, and MLBTradeRumors.com’s Steve Adams reveals why it’s poor timing for the Twins catcher:

“It’s a brutal injury for Jeffers, a free agent at season’s end, and for the Twins. Jeffers has been not only one of the Twins’ best hitters in 2026 but one of the most productive players in the game. He’s hitting .295/.408/.541 with seven homers and as many walks as strikeouts (15.6% apiece). Jeffers’ 165 wRC+ (indicating he’s been 65% better than a league-average hitter) ranks seventh among the 186 major league players who’ve logged at least 140 plate appearances in 2026.”

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Yankees Still Need Right-Handed Catcher

Despite the tough injury news for Ryan Jeffers, it doesn’t change the fact that the Yankees still need a right-handed-hitting catcher to complement Austin Wells. Wells is hitting sub-.180 this season with three home runs and just five RBI over 100+ at-bats.

There are some other names that the Yankees might want to consider (Sean Murphy-Braves, Jonah Heim-Athletics), but the noise surrounding Austin Wells will only continue to get louder if he doesn’t produce soon.

Also, as it stands, the Yankees’ lineup features way too many lefty hitters, and even if it’s not a catcher, New York should consider trading for a righty bat at some point this season.

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