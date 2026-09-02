New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Before Angels Game

The New York Yankees are looking to even up the score in their recent series with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday evening.

It’s a pitching matchup between Gerrit Cole (7-7, 3.19 ERA, 105 SO), and Grayson Rodriguez (4-5, 6.03 ERA, 65 SO). Due to the right-hander getting the start for the Halos, manager Aaron Boone is not hiding the fact that he wants to stack the lineup with left-handed batters.

With that ideology comes a relevant decision regarding Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Batting 5th on Tuesday

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been very fluid in the Yankees’ batting order this season.

It usually depends on who is starting for the opposing team, but for reference, Chisholm batted eighth on Sunday, sixth on Monday, and is now batting fifth on Tuesday.

It seems like there is a Jazz change just about every day, but focusing on Tuesday, the news was announced a few hours before first pitch, where Chisholm Jr. is batting, per @TalkinYanks:

Other changes include Spencer Jones batting cleanup, Ryan McMahon being back in the lineup, and Trent Grisham batting sixth.

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Inside Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has turned into quite the controversial player over the recent months.

He will hit free agency after the season is over, so Jazz is doing everything in his power to build up the best resume he can.

Love him or hate him, Jazz is a pretty valuable player for the Yankees.

Despite the low batting average of .228, Chisholm Jr. has clubbed 18 home runs with 65 runs scored, 54 runs scored, and 16 doubles.

He has also added 40 steals, which leads the American League.

His OPS+ is also 96, which is right around league average. It may not be the 30-30 season he had last season, but if the Yankees get where they want to go in October, Jazz will be relied upon.