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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Before Angels Game

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Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees follows through on his third inning run-scoring sacrifice fly against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are looking to even up the score in their recent series with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday evening.

It’s a pitching matchup between Gerrit Cole (7-7, 3.19 ERA, 105 SO), and Grayson Rodriguez (4-5, 6.03 ERA, 65 SO). Due to the right-hander getting the start for the Halos, manager Aaron Boone is not hiding the fact that he wants to stack the lineup with left-handed batters.

With that ideology comes a relevant decision regarding Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Batting 5th on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been very fluid in the Yankees’ batting order this season.

It usually depends on who is starting for the opposing team, but for reference, Chisholm batted eighth on Sunday, sixth on Monday, and is now batting fifth on Tuesday.

It seems like there is a Jazz change just about every day, but focusing on Tuesday, the news was announced a few hours before first pitch, where Chisholm Jr. is batting, per @TalkinYanks:

Other changes include Spencer Jones batting cleanup, Ryan McMahon being back in the lineup, and Trent Grisham batting sixth.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Fans React to Spencer Jones Decision Before Angels Game

Inside Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 Season Thus Far

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a single in the second inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has turned into quite the controversial player over the recent months.

He will hit free agency after the season is over, so Jazz is doing everything in his power to build up the best resume he can.

Love him or hate him, Jazz is a pretty valuable player for the Yankees.

Despite the low batting average of .228, Chisholm Jr. has clubbed 18 home runs with 65 runs scored, 54 runs scored, and 16 doubles.

He has also added 40 steals, which leads the American League.

His OPS+ is also 96, which is right around league average. It may not be the 30-30 season he had last season, but if the Yankees get where they want to go in October, Jazz will be relied upon.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. News Before Angels Game

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