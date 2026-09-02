NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his sixth inning run-scoring sacrifice fly against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
After dropping the series opener to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday evening, the New York Yankees are looking to even the score of the series with their ace, Gerrit Cole, getting the nod on Tuesday evening.
Before game two of the Angels series, the Yankees revealed their lineup, which featured a notable Spencer Jones decision.
It’s entirely plausible that Spencer Jones could be optioned once Aaron Judge returns, but there’s no doubting he’s starting to hit the ball better.
While the strikeouts are still a major issue, Jones is batting .238 over his first 181 career at-bats with eight home runs, 25 RBI, and an OPS+ of 104.
His bWAR currently sits at 1.0 flat.
It will be interesting to see how Aaron Boone and the rest of the coaching staff handle Spencer Jones down the stretch of the season.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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After dropping the series opener to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday evening, the New York Yankees are looking to even the score of the series with their ace, Gerrit Cole, getting the nod on Tuesday evening.Before game two of the Angels series, the Yankees revealed their lineup, which featured a notable Spencer Jones decision.More […]
New York Yankees Fans React to Spencer Jones Decision Before Angels Game