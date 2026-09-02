New York Yankees Fans React to Spencer Jones Decision Before Angels Game

After dropping the series opener to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday evening, the New York Yankees are looking to even the score of the series with their ace, Gerrit Cole, getting the nod on Tuesday evening.

Before game two of the Angels series, the Yankees revealed their lineup, which featured a notable Spencer Jones decision.

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Yankees’ Spencer Jones Batting Cleanup on Tuesday

With the Angels opting to go with Grayson Rodriguez as their starter on Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone has decided to pencil in Spencer Jones as the Yankees’ cleanup hitter.

Here is the New York Yankees lineup for 9/1….

There’s no doubt that manager Aaron Boone isn’t trying to hide the fact that he wants to stack the order with lefties when an opposing starter is a right-hander.

Here is what people were saying about the lineup news, especially regarding Spencer Jones:

@SubZeroColderr: “Boone probably couldn’t wait to have this lineup be showcased”

https://twitter.com/blevine1317/status/2094918403433664554

@SleeperYankees even posted an interesting question asking which asked who Yankees fans would rather start in the outfield between Trent Grisham and Spencer Jones.

@s_nadler wrote: “Not even a question at this point, the 25 year old that does everything better or the guy who has 1 month left in a Yankee uniform”

@drluiszuritamv: “Jones, is our possible CF, so why do u still wasting everybodys time with a failure CF that doesnt run, doesnt hustle,doesnt regularly hits the ball (but is 1st AB) just plays cool”

Yankees fans are really waking up to the idea of Spencer Jones being part of the team’s future!

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Taking a Closer Look at Spencer Jones

It’s entirely plausible that Spencer Jones could be optioned once Aaron Judge returns, but there’s no doubting he’s starting to hit the ball better.

While the strikeouts are still a major issue, Jones is batting .238 over his first 181 career at-bats with eight home runs, 25 RBI, and an OPS+ of 104.

His bWAR currently sits at 1.0 flat.

It will be interesting to see how Aaron Boone and the rest of the coaching staff handle Spencer Jones down the stretch of the season.