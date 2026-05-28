Yankees Expected to Target Trade for Coveted Relief Pitcher

The New York Yankees will be looking to strengthen two specific positional needs before the trade deadline this summer. While the Bronx Bombers continue to produce at the plate, their catchers have underperformed. In fact, New York catchers, namely Austin Wells and J.C. Escarra, have combined to hit just .185 and post a .563 OPS. These are the fourth-worst figures in all of baseball.

Along with needing more offense behind the plate, the Yankees also want more quality arms in the bullpen. More specifically, New York will be looking to add a right-handed reliever in the coming weeks. According to The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty, Miami Marlins righty Lake Bachar could be the guy.

Sources have informed the reporter that Bachar should be a “popular name at the trade deadline.” Although he may not exactly be a household name, the veteran reliever has been solid for Miami. In 80 total appearances spanning back to 2024, Bachar has posted a 3.70 ERA to go along with nearly 10 strikeouts per nine innings.

So far this season, the reliever is off to his best start to a season in his career. Bachar currently has a 3.04 ERA, a 0.900 WHIP, and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. His recent success on the mound could be attributed to adding more pitches to his arsenal. According to Baseball Savant, Bachar is throwing more sliders and curveballs in 2026. He was not even throwing these specific pitches two years ago.

Lake Bachar Would Solve Key Issue for the New York Yankees

Bachar may not be the only Marlins target for the New York Yankees. It was recently revealed that New York could also pursue fellow Miami reliever Pete Fairbanks. The former All-Star is currently struggling as his team’s closer, but has previously proven to be a reliable pitcher at the end of games. Fairbanks currently has a 7.07 ERA, but 21 strikeouts in just 14 innings of work.

The Yankees have a combined 3.40 ERA by relief pitchers at the moment. While this is a respectable number, two of the team’s top performers from the bullpen are lefties. Southpaws Brent Headrick and Tim Hill have combined to post a 2.25 ERA and 15 holds in 2026. Nevertheless, the Yankees have only one right-handed reliever with at least 20 appearances who has recorded an ERA under 4.00.

New York’s bullpen is also average later in games. For instance, Yankees relievers have a 3.54 ERA and a .238 opposing batting average in the seventh inning or later. Both of these figures currently rank 15th among the 30 Major League Baseball clubs.

New York has Dealt with Miami Before

The New York Yankees will be quite familiar with the Marlins if they can work out a deal for either Bachar or Fairbanks. The two teams previously made a successful trade involving Ryan Weathers in January. In acquiring the left-handed pitcher, New York sent four prospects to South Florida. Weathers has a solid 3.14 ERA in 10 starts with the Yankees.

New York will look to tighten the American League East division race during a weekend series against the Athletics. Thanks to a four-game win streak, the Yankees are now just 1.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. New York is expected to have Carlos Rodon on the mound on May 29, before turning to Weathers a day later.