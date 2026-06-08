New York Yankees Make Trent Grisham Decision Before Guardians Game

The New York Yankees, after playing just two games against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, are set to begin a three-game set with the Cleveland Guardians this week (on the road). The Guardians and Yankees matched up just last week, with Cleveland taking the series. For game one, the Guardians are going with ace Gavin Williams (9-3, 3.20 ERA, 94 SO), while the Yankees will send Will Warren to the mound (7-1, 3.22 ERA, 70 SO).

Before the Guardians series gets underway, the Yankees released their lineup (for 6/8):

Yankees 6/8: T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C W. Warren SP

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Trent Grisham Hitting Leadoff for Yankees

In the lineup for the series opener, Trent Grisham is hitting leadoff for the New York Yankees.

Trent Grisham is the Yankees’ leadoff hitter for every game when an opposing right-handed pitcher is starting.

Other notable things about the Yankees lineup is Anthony Volpe being absent of it, and the same with catcher Austin Wells.

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Trent Grisham’s 2026 Season

Trent Grisham settled for the Qualifying Offer this offseason.

In 62 games with the Yankees this season, Grisham is batting .222 with eight home runs and 33 RBI. Tried and true, Aaron Boone has stuck with Grisham leading off for pretty much the entire season. In 2025, Grisham homered 34 times, and he has a total of 112 homers in his 8-year MLB career.

In the last five games, Trent Grisham has seven hits in 19 at-bats, including two doubles and a home run. The Yankees are in a share of first place in the AL East with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees are still without Aaron Judge, and are relying on Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger to lead the charge in the outfield during Judge’s absence. Bellinger has been hitting the ball well lately, and even Grisham looks to have some of his power stroke coming back as well.

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