New York Yankees Manager Drops Harsh Reality of SS Battle Between Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe

Ever since the departure of Derek Jeter, the New York Yankees have been searching for answers at the shortstop position. Well, this current rendition of the team from the Bronx might not have the answer at a critical position on the diamond, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone has made that very clear.
The harsh reality of the Yankees’ SS position is that neither Anthony Volpe nor Jose Caballero is good enough to take over the starting job with full confidence. On Monday, thankfully, the Yankees were aided by a phenomenal start by Cam Schlittler, and New York was able to pull off a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, inching closer to the first-place position in the AL East. The Yankees are 3.0 games back of the Rays.
After Monday’s win, manager Aaron Boone revealed the status of the shortstop position.
More MLB on Heavy: Former Boston Red Sox Manager Predicted to Replace Yankees’ Aaron Boone
Yankees’ Aaron Boone Shares Latest on Shortstop Position
Luckily for the Yankees, they do have two quality candidates to play shortstop every day. However, the issue has been neither Volpe nor Caballero has separated themselves from one another.
After the Rays game, Boone mentioned that SS is still a day-to-day decision.
Anthony Volpe vs. Jose Caballero This Season
Although Jose Caballero has received more opportunities this season, there’s no other way to put the Yankees debate to the test than to compare Anthony Volpe’s 2026 stats to Jose Caballero’s.
Jose Caballero this season: .249 average, 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 63 hits, 253 at-bats, 35 runs scored, OPS of .711.
Anthony Volpe this season: .242 average, one home run, 13 RBI, 31 hits, 128 at-bats, 18 runs scored, OPS of .668.
So, Yankees fans, you be the judge, who should be starting at shortstop, Anthony Volpe or José Caballero? And should Aaron Boone be this mysterious about who the position belongs to?
More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Rumors: Projected Deal for Tarik Skubal Revealed by MLB Writer
New York Yankees Manager Drops Harsh Reality of SS Battle Between Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe